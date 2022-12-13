Latest Headlines

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Signal Mountain Adds Jobs, New Procedures
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Top Legislative Priorities Discussed At Annual Breakfast
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
$186 Million EPA To Help City Modernize Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Robert Alford Named New Executive Principal For Chattanooga School For The Arts And Sciences
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Body Found Dec. 4 In Bradley County Identified As Long Missing Kentucky Woman
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Mayor Kelly Vetoes "Excessive" Towing Rate Increases; Dotley Asks Resolution To Override Veto
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Signal Mountain Adds Jobs, New Procedures
  • 12/13/2022

The town of Signal Mountain is continuing to update the way it operates including the addition of jobs, new procedures, equipment and a new website. At the Monday night council meeting, approvals ... more

Top Legislative Priorities Discussed At Annual Breakfast
  • 12/13/2022

At a legislative kick-off breakfast with the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, state senators and state representatives discussed top issues for the 113th Tennessee General Assembly, which ... more

$186 Million EPA To Help City Modernize Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant
  • 12/13/2022

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a $186 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan to the city of Chattanooga to support its Wastewater Compliance ... more

Body Found Dec. 4 In Bradley County Identified As Long Missing Kentucky Woman
  • 12/13/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/13/2022
2 People Shot Multiple Times Early Tuesday Morning
  • 12/13/2022
Upset Customer Throws Food On The Floor At Restaurant - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/13/2022
Police Blotter: Man Tears Up Phone Because Of Hackers; Elderly Woman And Her Twins Steal From The Dollar Tree
  • 12/13/2022
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
UTC's Stephen Earns Third Straight Player Of The Week Honors
  • 12/12/2022
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
  • 12/11/2022
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
  • 12/12/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Cleveland State Baseball Releases Spring Schedule
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Firefighter Needs A Heart Transplant
  • 12/13/2022
Jerry Summers: Grand Hotel Vs. Hotel Patten
  • 12/12/2022
Clay Sculpture Demo With Anthony Raffalovich Is Saturday
  • 12/13/2022
US101 Walmart Toy And Money Drive Is Friday
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
  • 12/9/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2022
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Business
Community Invited To Hands-On Workshop For “Reimagining Broad Street” Planning Process
  • 12/13/2022
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/13/2022
La Paz Chattanooga Adds 5 New Team Members To Meet Increased Client Demand
  • 12/13/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Student Scene
TDOE Says 2021-22 ACT Participation Rate Rebounds And Average Composite Remains Steady
  • 12/13/2022
GNTC Receives Gene Haas Foundation Grant
  • 12/13/2022
UTC Commencement Set For This Weekend
  • 12/13/2022
Living Well
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation Raises $620 Through Silent Auction Of Resident Art
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
  • 12/12/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Dorothy “Dot” M. Kelsay Swaney
  • 12/13/2022
Steven Dean Metz
  • 12/13/2022
Timothy A. Walcheck
  • 12/13/2022
Area Obituaries
Elliott, Donald Reggie (Cleveland)
  • 12/13/2022
Wilson, Herbert Leon (Old Fort)
  • 12/13/2022
Presswood, Greta (Decatur)
  • 12/13/2022