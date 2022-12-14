Chattanooga Man Indicted In 2016 Fire That Killed His Mother

A Hamilton County grand jury has handed down an indictment against Joshua Wells, 32, who is accused of murdering his mother by setting her house on fire while she slept inside in 2016.

On July 13, 2016 at 5:30 a.m., Wells is accused of setting fire to his family’s home at 1725 Rubio St. With Mr. Wells’ mother, Kimberly Wells, 44, inside of the residence at the time the fire was set, flames quickly engulfed the structure.

Once Chattanooga firefighters responded to the scene, the home had already sustained significant damage and was actively in flames. Crews made entry through the front and located Ms. Wells, who was suffering from injuries from the fire. Ms. Wells was transported to the hospital in critical condition and then airlifted to a burn center in Augusta, Ga. She passed away from injuries sustained in the blaze the following day.

CFD fire investigators spent countless hours working on the case and through the course of their investigation, developed Joshua Wells as the suspect. /fire officials said, "For years, they have pushed to have Wells prosecuted and now, thanks to the leadership of District Attorney Coty Wamp, justice is finally coming to fruition."

On Tuesday, the case was presented to the Hamilton County Grand Jury and Joshua Wells was indicted on charges of felony first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Wells is currently at the Hamilton County Jail on other pending crimes committed after the arson.

“We have thought about Kimberly Wells every day for six years and we won’t stop fighting for her until justice is served because she didn’t deserve this to happen to her, especially at the hands of her own son,” said Captain Anthony Moore, lead investigator for the Chattanooga Fire Department. “Her life was cut far too short.”

Fire officials stated, "Investigators with the Chattanooga Fire Department are relieved to see new movement in the case after six years now that District Attorney Coty Wamp has joined their ongoing efforts to seek justice for the victim. The Chattanooga Fire Department thanks the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office and District Attorney Wamp for reviewing all of the evidence compiled by investigators and working to see that the person responsible for Kimberly Wells’ death is held accountable."

“It’s been a privilege to work with Captain Moore on this investigation and indictment,” said DA Wamp. “Captain Moore is the epitome of a persistent Fire Investigator who did not give up and has continued to fight for justice for Ms. Wells. This is what criminal justice is all about and I am honored to be a part of a cold case investigation that is no longer cold.”