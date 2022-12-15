Latest Headlines

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against County, East Ridge, Businesses That Petitioned For Budgetel Closure

  • Thursday, December 15, 2022

A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Budgetel closure case against the county, East Ridge and nearby business owners who petitioned the shutdown of the motel as a public nuisance.

Attorney Robin Flores asked that it be certified as a class action in behalf of those who were evicted from the East Ridge motel.

Defendants include East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Josh Creel, Beth Hickman of Sugarplums Antiques and Treasures, Stephanie Noble of Nobel's Antiques U Curiosities, Aaron Murray of Flatlands III, Robin Nave-Montero of The Robin's Nest, Randy Keith of East Town Antiques, Katie Glaze of The Green Gardinia, Jessica Wheeler of Dept. One Three, and Mike Bruce and Gregg Bowman of Holy Smoke Premium Cigars & Pipes.

It says, "On November 16, 2022, starting at about 7 am, District Attorney General Coty Wamp initiated a sudden and draconian forced removal of Plaintiff and hundreds of citizens of the United States and the State of Tennessee from their homes, which resulted in hardships for these hapless persons. As averred infra, this drastic conduct resulted in the need to bring this litigation to seek redress for the unlawful acts by the Defendants. The Plaintiff and each Class Member were impacted by the single act of a sudden and unlawful eviction and deprivation of property."

The suit also says, "The recent litigation in the state court, and the very public comments by Wamp would subject the Class Members to humiliation, embarrassment, and stigmatization. Some of the comments by Wamp were to the effect: - referring to the Budgetel as a “cesspool;” - that crime was rampant at the Budgetel; - that “violent sex offenders” were present thus necessitating the need to force the children from their homes; - that the Class Members could afford other housing.

"The impact of the ill-considered and unfortunate public comments by Wamp was to paint with a broad brush ALL Class Members and the Plaintiff as sloven criminals, and sex offenders who chose to live in “squalor.” Plaintiff sues the City in that the unlawful constitutional violations averred herein were a result of a pattern and practice of the City that was the driving force behind the said acts. Additionally, Plaintiff sues the City in that a high-level policy maker, Defendant Josh Creel was directly involved in the unlawful acts and the omissions averred herein, and that the individually named Defendants, as identified infra, acted with an agent of the Attorney for the City and with Defendant Josh Creel in a conspiracy."

The suit says a different action was taken seven years earlier when the same motel, known then as the Superior Creek Lodge, was sought to be closed as a public nuisance.

"Rather than kick the residents of the Superior Creek Lodge out into the street, Judge (Rebecca) Stern set out specific conditions to the parties that the judge designed to protect the public but also allowed children, military veterans, and mentally and physically impaired and disabled persons to still reside in their homes while the litigation moved forward. 136. From 2010 through 2014, Judge Stern oversaw the matter until the action was dismissed without the facility ever being padlocked and the residents kicked out. 137. Plaintiff avers that the defendants in this matter did not learn a lesson."

Latest Headlines
$1 Million Powerball Winner From Ticket Sold At Piggly Wiggly In Decatur Claims Prize
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Criminal Charges Dismissed Against Marie Mott, Other Protestors With Payment For Burned Flag
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Defeat UCF
  • Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Four Football Mocs Named 2022 AP All-Americans
  • Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Fight Breaks Out On A School Bus - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against County, East Ridge, Businesses That Petitioned For Budgetel Closure
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Breaking News
$1 Million Powerball Winner From Ticket Sold At Piggly Wiggly In Decatur Claims Prize
  • 12/15/2022

The Tennessee Lottery Powerball player in Decatur who won a $1 million prize on Saturday night by matching all five white numbers drawn came forward to claim his prize. Alan W., a retiree ... more

Fight Breaks Out On A School Bus - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/15/2022

Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police with a fight on a school bus that had pulled over in the 8900 block of Lee Highway. Officers responded to the College Park Apartments ... more

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against County, East Ridge, Businesses That Petitioned For Budgetel Closure
  • 12/15/2022

A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Budgetel closure case against the county, East Ridge and nearby business owners who petitioned the shutdown of the motel as a public nuisance. Attorney ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2022
Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session
Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session
  • 12/14/2022
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 12/14/2022
Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff
Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff
  • 12/14/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (6)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
  • 12/14/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
  • 12/14/2022
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
  • 12/14/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Defeat UCF
  • 12/15/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
  • 12/14/2022
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
  • 12/15/2022
Road Closure Updates Announced
  • 12/15/2022
Rotary Club Of Chattanooga Hamilton Place Supports Bess T. Shepherd School Holiday Concert
Rotary Club Of Chattanooga Hamilton Place Supports Bess T. Shepherd School Holiday Concert
  • 12/15/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee Attorney General Issues Statement On Ticketmaster's Ongoing Issues
  • 12/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (6)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Business
UT Boyd Center Report Shows Recession Less Likely In Tennessee, But Economic Growth Will Slow
UT Boyd Center Report Shows Recession Less Likely In Tennessee, But Economic Growth Will Slow
  • 12/15/2022
Wendy Strange, Nathan Janeway, Brandon Mauracher Get New County Positions
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee State November Revenues Were $156.8 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 12/14/2022
Real Estate
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
  • 12/15/2022
Graham Says Valley Residents Adamantly Against Knights Inn Conversion To Apartments
  • 12/14/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 8-14
  • 12/15/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students And Faculty Spread Holiday Cheer Through Acts Of Service
McCallie Students And Faculty Spread Holiday Cheer Through Acts Of Service
  • 12/15/2022
Mary Evelyn Pearce Earns Congressional Gold Medal Award
Mary Evelyn Pearce Earns Congressional Gold Medal Award
  • 12/15/2022
Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation Held At CSCC
Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation Held At CSCC
  • 12/15/2022
Living Well
Parkridge Health Invests Over $49 Million To Support Community’s Growing Healthcare Needs
  • 12/14/2022
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
2022-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/8/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
  • 12/15/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/14/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
Obituaries
Richard B. Harris
Richard B. Harris
  • 12/15/2022
James Edgar Baldwin, Sr.
James Edgar Baldwin, Sr.
  • 12/14/2022
Thomas Bryant Kelly
Thomas Bryant Kelly
  • 12/14/2022
Area Obituaries
Fine, Billie Vaughn (Dayton)
Fine, Billie Vaughn (Dayton)
  • 12/15/2022
Mackey, Nell (Cleveland)
Mackey, Nell (Cleveland)
  • 12/15/2022
Miles, Jo Ann "Nanny" (Graysville)
Miles, Jo Ann "Nanny" (Graysville)
  • 12/15/2022