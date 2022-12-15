Latest Headlines

County Mayor Wamp Wants New High School Built Near Downtown; Says Chattanoogans Should Embrace Surging Latino Population

  • Thursday, December 15, 2022

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Thursday told members of the Rotary Club that he wants to see a new high school built near downtown Chattanooga.

He said it has been since the 1960s that one was built.

The county mayor said the school would have both a college and career preparatory program.

County Mayor Wamp also spoke about the surging Latino population in Hamilton County, saying it has seen an 83 percent growth.

He called it "an overwhelmingly positive trend," and said citizens "both white and black" should embrace them.

He told club members that county government "had been controlled for the past hundred years by a very small group" until his recent election. He said, "It was the first competitive race for county mayor we have ever had."

Speaking against "careerism", he said he hopes to serve this four-year term, then a second term, "but no more after that."

County Mayor Wamp said, "A county government steeped in tradition can protect the status quo and can thwart excellence if we're not careful."

He hit the attitude of "that's the way it has been done for 29 years."

Concerning McDonald Farm, he said its focus may not be as an industrial park. He mentioned its use as parkland, a unique recreational area, for residential development, "and, I hope, Sale Creek's first modern restaurant."

Concerning his legal battle with County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, he said his transition team was highly impressed by most county staffers, but felt attorney Taylor should step down.

County Mayor Wamp said, "I thought he was ready to retire and I asked him to retire." Instead, attorney Taylor vowed to stay on through the end of his contract in 2024.

He bragged on Finance Director Lee Brouner and Public Works Administrator Todd Leamon, but said attorney Taylor "doesn't do a very good job."

Latest Headlines
Health Department To Begin Administering The Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine To Children Ages 6 Months – 4 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At The Lady Vols Vs. UCF
  • Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Police Blotter: Police Can't Find People Woman Hears Every Night In Her Yard; Group Of 6 Steal Items From Academy Sports
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
County Mayor Wamp Wants New High School Built Near Downtown; Says Chattanoogans Should Embrace Surging Latino Population
County Mayor Wamp Wants New High School Built Near Downtown; Says Chattanoogans Should Embrace Surging Latino Population
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
CARTA Unveils “Idealized” Service Map With Enhanced Service
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Randy Smith: Murphy Center Memories
Randy Smith: Murphy Center Memories
  • Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Breaking News
Health Department To Begin Administering The Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine To Children Ages 6 Months – 4 Years
  • 12/15/2022

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering the Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine shots to children ages six months – four years beginning on Monday. The Health Department’s ... more

Police Blotter: Police Can't Find People Woman Hears Every Night In Her Yard; Group Of 6 Steal Items From Academy Sports
  • 12/15/2022

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police she heard people outside her front and rear doors. Police checked the area, but didn't see or locate anyone or anything suspicious in the area. The woman ... more

$1 Million Powerball Winner From Ticket Sold At Piggly Wiggly In Decatur Claims Prize
  • 12/15/2022

The Tennessee Lottery Powerball player in Decatur who won a $1 million prize on Saturday night by matching all five white numbers drawn came forward to claim his prize. Alan W., a retiree ... more

Breaking News
Criminal Charges Dismissed Against Marie Mott, Other Protestors With Payment For Burned Flag
  • 12/15/2022
Fight Breaks Out On A School Bus - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/15/2022
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against County, East Ridge, Businesses That Petitioned For Budgetel Closure
  • 12/15/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (6)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
  • 12/14/2022
Randy Smith: Murphy Center Memories
Randy Smith: Murphy Center Memories
  • 12/15/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
  • 12/14/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At The Lady Vols Vs. UCF
  • 12/15/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
  • 12/14/2022
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
  • 12/15/2022
Battle Of The Bells Brings Local TV Stations Together To Raise Funds For The Salvation Army
  • 12/15/2022
McKamey Animal Center Looking For Holiday Fosters For Long-Stay Shelter Dogs This Holiday Season
McKamey Animal Center Looking For Holiday Fosters For Long-Stay Shelter Dogs This Holiday Season
  • 12/15/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee Attorney General Issues Statement On Ticketmaster's Ongoing Issues
  • 12/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (6)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Tennessee's Jobless Number Holds Steady Ahead Of The Holidays
  • 12/15/2022
PRSA Lookout Chapter Recognizes 2022 Crown Award Winners
PRSA Lookout Chapter Recognizes 2022 Crown Award Winners
  • 12/15/2022
UT Boyd Center Report Shows Recession Less Likely In Tennessee, But Economic Growth Will Slow
UT Boyd Center Report Shows Recession Less Likely In Tennessee, But Economic Growth Will Slow
  • 12/15/2022
Real Estate
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
  • 12/15/2022
Graham Says Valley Residents Adamantly Against Knights Inn Conversion To Apartments
  • 12/14/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 8-14
  • 12/15/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students And Faculty Spread Holiday Cheer Through Acts Of Service
McCallie Students And Faculty Spread Holiday Cheer Through Acts Of Service
  • 12/15/2022
Mary Evelyn Pearce Earns Congressional Gold Medal Award
Mary Evelyn Pearce Earns Congressional Gold Medal Award
  • 12/15/2022
Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation Held At CSCC
Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation Held At CSCC
  • 12/15/2022
Living Well
Parkridge Health Invests Over $49 Million To Support Community’s Growing Healthcare Needs
  • 12/14/2022
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
2022-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/8/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
  • 12/15/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/14/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
Obituaries
Edna Steinecipher
Edna Steinecipher
  • 12/15/2022
Linda Archer
Linda Archer
  • 12/15/2022
Richard B. Harris
Richard B. Harris
  • 12/15/2022
Area Obituaries
Hall, Elizabeth Annette (Cleveland)
Hall, Elizabeth Annette (Cleveland)
  • 12/15/2022
Fine, Billie Vaughn (Dayton)
Fine, Billie Vaughn (Dayton)
  • 12/15/2022
Mackey, Nell (Cleveland)
Mackey, Nell (Cleveland)
  • 12/15/2022