Police Blotter: Disorderly Man At Publix Just Drying His Clothes; Video Shows Person Stealing Mail On Standifer Road

  • Friday, December 16, 2022

A man, who is known to police, was reported to be causing a disorder at the Publix, 400 N. Market St. The man told police he was trying to dry his belongings on the tables outside of the store and was not disorderly. At an employee's request, the man was told to vacate the premises, and he did so without incident.

* * *

An employee at the Independent Glass Co. Inc, 1113 Peeples St., told police a black male wearing a red coat, black t-shirt (white writing) and red house shoes came in the back door and asked to use the restroom. He said he informed the man he did not have a public restroom and asked him to leave. He said the man then came through the front door and said, "I have to take a ----; its an emergency." The employee said he again told the man to leave the premises, at which point the man left heading towards the Chattanooga city homeless camp vicinity. The employee said he wishes to have the man criminally trespassed. Police canvassed the area, but the man was nowhere to be seen. Police asked the employee to call back if the man returned.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a blue Subaru had been sitting in the 900 block of Moss Street through the night, apparently abandoned. Police responded to the area and located a blue Subaru Outback bearing a Georgia license plate. The vehicle was confirmed by NCIC as stolen from Catoosa County, Ga. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office was notified by NCIC of the recovery and the vehicle was towed from the incident location by Mosteller's Towing to their lot 1850 W. Polymer Dr. The registered owner and victim of the initial auto theft out of Georgia was contacted CCSO.

* * *

Police were called to the Burger King, 2119 E 23rd St., on reports of a man being on the property and refusing to leave. This is the second time police have dealt with the man that morning, as he did the same thing at Waffle House, and refused to leave until the business called police. Management at Burger King asked to have the man trespassed from the property, as they have had issues with him before and he had also worked there in the past. The man was trespassed, on camera, and acknowledged that if he returns to the business or property, that they could have him arrested for trespassing.

* * *

A man at The Radio Clinic, 5915 Lee Hwy., told police a man in a Jeep was caught on camera dumping a desk on his property next to his dumpster. He said the vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, was parked up the road in a business complex. Police located the vehicle at 5805 Lee Hwy., unoccupied. Police attempted to locate a responsible person, but were unable to locate anyone related to the vehicle.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at a store in Hamilton Place Mall. The manager told police at 7:08 p.m. a known shoplifter walked into his store. He said that he did not know her name, but would attempt to find out. He said that she then walked around the store and selected several items, but some of the items that he was able to make out were sheets. He said that after the selections were made, she walked out with two other women with full shopping carts. He described all three women to be black heavier-set females. The one that he recognized was wearing a grey/white jacket and glasses. One of the other women was wearing a black jacket with long hair and a face mask, and the other was wearing a brown jacket with a hat on. Police were able to capture pictures of the women and will send them out for possible identification.

* * *

A woman on Oak Burr Drive called police because she said her daughter was intoxicated and trying to leave in a vehicle. Police found the daughter to be sitting in a chair in the living room. Police asked her if she was intoxicated and she said that she was. Police asked her if she planned on driving, and she said that she was not. Police asked her if she would allow her mom to have her keys until she sobered up? The daughter gave her mother the keys to the vehicle without incident.

* * *

The manager of 17 Broad Apartments, 1701 Broad St., told police a homeless black male was sighted on the fifth floor near the sky view area. She said she has been finding pallets and beer cans inside the premises. Police checked all floors, including the parking garage, but to no avail. Police found that the homeless man appears to be entering the apartment complex on the south side stairwell entrance, which is facing a vacant lot. Police asked the manager to call back should the man return.

* * *

A man told police he was speaking to his friend when she said she would call him back. He told police their phone call ended at approximately 9:54 p.m., and at 10:30 p.m., when he did not receive a second phone call from his friend, he called police. He said he was worried his friend's roommate was harming her. He did not explain why he felt she was in trouble; his only concern was she did not call him back. Police went to where his friend resided on Hamilton Mill Drive and did not hear/see any signs of distress. Police then spoke to the friend's roommate, who said everything was okay. The roommate called for the friend to come down. Police then spoke with the friend, who said she was fine. She did not have any marks and did not appear to be in fear.

* * *

A disorder was reported on McBrien Road. Police found two men engaging in a verbal disorder. One of the men decided it was best to leave for the day, and did so. He said he intends to contact police for a disorder prevention at a later time.

* * *

A weapon was found at the Gestamp factory, 4120 Jersey Pike. A woman said another employee turned the weapon in to her after finding it in the bathroom. She said a man claimed the weapon was his, and that he would face disciplinary action. The weapon is not registered, not stolen and was entered into Property.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving on Standifer Road and saw a bunch of mailboxes open. She said she saw some mail on the ground and, after picking it up, returned it to that address. She said that one of her neighbors was able to capture a picture of the suspect vehicle and when it occurred. This incident happened the night before around 1:34 a.m. The pictures of the vehicle were added to the report.

