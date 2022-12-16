UTC And Hamilton County Schools Partner To Create University High

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Hamilton County Schools will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at 11 a.m. on Monday, in the University Center’s UC Foundation Room on the UTC campus.



The MOU pertains to the creation of University High, a Hamilton County Schools initiative headquartered on the UTC campus serving students and their families at no cost. Through shared collaborations between UTC and Hamilton County Schools, the program’s cost is supported financially through grants and pooled resources between both institutions.



Debuting in fall 2023, an initial cohort of 50 high school juniors will enroll in college-level courses taught by UTC faculty and directly supported by high school courses taught by Hamilton County School teachers.

UTC Chancellor Steven R. Angle

Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson

UTC Vice Provost for Academic Outreach Shewanee Howard-Baptiste

Hamilton County Schools Director of Innovation and Fine Arts Grant Knowles

The courses will prepare students for future UTC classes while meeting high school graduation requirements.