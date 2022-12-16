Latest Headlines

UTC And Hamilton County Schools Partner To Create University High

  • Friday, December 16, 2022

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Hamilton County Schools will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at 11 a.m. on Monday, in the University Center’s UC Foundation Room on the UTC campus.

The MOU pertains to the creation of University High, a Hamilton County Schools initiative headquartered on the UTC campus serving students and their families at no cost. Through shared collaborations between UTC and Hamilton County Schools, the program’s cost is supported financially through grants and pooled resources between both institutions.

Debuting in fall 2023, an initial cohort of 50 high school juniors will enroll in college-level courses taught by UTC faculty and directly supported by high school courses taught by Hamilton County School teachers.

The courses will prepare students for future UTC classes while meeting high school graduation requirements.

Program speakers will include:

  • UTC Chancellor Steven R. Angle
  • Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson
  • UTC Vice Provost for Academic Outreach Shewanee Howard-Baptiste
  • Hamilton County Schools Director of Innovation and Fine Arts Grant Knowles
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Officials To Meet With CARTA Over Ongoing Incline Issues
Randy Smith: A Really Orange...Orange Bowl
Chattanooga FC To Host Atlanta United In January
Senator-Elect Colton Moore Calls On The Georgia General Assembly To Oppose Ranked-Choice Voting
Dan Fleser: Tillman, Hyatt Move On
Governor Lee Provides Update On Independent Review Of TDOC Protocol
Police Blotter: Disorderly Man At Publix Just Drying His Clothes; Video Shows Person Stealing Mail On Standifer Road
A man, who is known to police, was reported to be causing a disorder at the Publix, 400 N. Market St. The man told police he was trying to dry his belongings on the tables outside of the store ... more

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Officials To Meet With CARTA Over Ongoing Incline Issues
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commissioner of Police Jim Bentley on Thursday addressed the town's ongoing issue with the Incline Railway. Although the upper station is in the town of Lookout Mountain, ... more

Senator-Elect Colton Moore Calls On The Georgia General Assembly To Oppose Ranked-Choice Voting
Georgia Senator-elect Colton Moore is urging the Georgia General Assembly to oppose ranked-choice voting following Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s push to end Georgia’s general runoff ... more

Governor Lee Provides Update On Independent Review Of TDOC Protocol
Dan Fleser: Tillman, Hyatt Move On
Randy Smith: A Really Orange...Orange Bowl
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
McCallie Students And Faculty Spread Holiday Cheer Through Acts Of Service
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
Martha Jane Gammon Wilson
Kersey, Janice Elizabeth (Cleveland)
