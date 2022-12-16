Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance passing Ordinance No. 13920, entitled, “An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 35, Section 35-160, Billing and Charges for District Wreckers,” which is attached hereto, after its second reading on December 6, 2022, pursuant to Chattanooga City Charter Section 11.6, following receipt of Mayor Tim Kelly’s veto letter dated December 13, 2022.



FINANCE



b.

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 14, Section 14-15 and Chapter 19, Section 19-36 and Chapter 22.5, Section 22.5-3 and Chapter 27, Section 27-3, regarding permit fees for electrical, gas, mechanical, and plumbing.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Sections 26-23, 26-24, 26-25, 26-26, 26-27, 26-28, 26-29, 26-30, 26-31, 26-32, 26-33, 26-34, 26-58, and 26-91, establishing fees for events, rentals, and usage of Chattanooga parks, community centers, and recreational facilities.d. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section 10-3(j), Sections 109.2, 109.2.1, 109.2.2, 109.2.3, and 109.2.4 regarding fee schedules for non-refundable permits, moving, demolition, and other fees and Section 10-32 regarding the fee schedule for engineering plans review.LEGALe. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Fire Code of the City of Chattanooga and to adopt the 2018 Edition of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code for certain specified occupancies. (Deferred from 11-29-2022)f. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX, Section 11-519, entitled, “Extending Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” which are not the primary residence of the applicant, for a period which began on April 5, 2022, up to and including, July 10, 2023.PLANNINGg. 2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)h. 2022-0238 Michael King (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 671 Tremont Place, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)i. 2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with no conditions for the front part of the property and for UGC Urban General Commercial Zone for the back of the property). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with no conditions for the front part of the property and for UGC Urban General Commercial Zone for the back of the property, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommends denial by Staff)j. 2022-0233 FSC Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4905 and 4907 Pattentown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)k. 2022-0229 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two unaddressed properties located in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive and the 5900 block of Hancock Road together with 5709 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PUBLIC WORKSl. MR-2019-0179 William C. Payne (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two wastewater easements in the 1800-1900 blocks of Southern Street and the 1900-2200 blocks of Roanoke Avenue within Tax Map Nos. 136E-A-005, 005.01, and 005.02 for economic development of the former Harriet Tubman Homes site, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2022-0236 Joseph Scott Turk (U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1109 Fairview Avenue, from U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 12-13-2022)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Nurture the Next, in substantially the form attached, for the use of 180 sq. ft. of office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of January 1, 2023, for the term of five (5) years, at the annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Amendment to Office Lease with Hamilton County Mental Health Court, in substantially the form attached, to revise the Leased Premises at the Family Justice Center, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, from 108 sq. ft. of office space to 368 sq. ft. of office space. (District 6)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment to Office Lease with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to revise the Leased Premises at the Family Justice Center, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, from 454 sq. ft. of office space to 550 sq. ft. of office space. (District 6)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment to Office Lease with Partnership for Families, Children and Adults, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to revise the Leased Premises at the Family Justice Center, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, from 107 sq. ft. of office space to 160 sq. ft. of office space. (District 6)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Donation Agreement with Building and Construction Workforce Center, in substantially the form attached, for the donation of a narrow sliver of land, approximately 0.94 acres, between the Hardy Street Extension and the Construction Workforce Center, and to authorize the execution of all documents for completion of the transaction. (District 8)FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Office of Community Health/Family Justice Center to accept, and if awarded, a reimbursable grant from the Tennessee Department of Health Maternal Violent Deaths Domestic Violence Assessment Training Project, for forty-three (43) months ($30,000.00) per year, in the amount of $120,000.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Ledford)PARKS & OUTDOORSg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept a donation from AstroTurf Corporation for the Jim Front Stadium-Conversion of a Natural Grass Field to Synthetic Turf, as detailed on the attached Donation Agreement, for the City payment of $82,500.00 for other materials and project requirement fees, for the donated value amount of $465,106.00. (Revised with permission of Chairman Ledford)PUBLIC WORKSh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to transfer the City's share of the Wilcox Boulevard Bridge project expenses to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, in the amount of $12,822,583.00, plus a ten (10%) contingency amount of $1,282,258.30, for a total amount of $14,104,841.30. (District 8)