Veritas International Launches Logistics Business With Headquarters In Chattanooga

Veritas International, a new logistics company, has officially launched its business with the grand opening of its world headquarters in Chattanooga. The company is a partnership between industry veterans with years of experience in manufacturing/distribution, imports/exports and supply chain management and several seasoned brokers from Chattanooga’s experienced freight industry.

“Veritas is a company founded on the principles and needs of the freight industry,” said CEO Danny Cotellese. “Through a consultative approach, we have been able to achieve massive savings with compliance training and our own logistics experience.”

Officials said Veritas has developed a business focused on three foundational understandings:

Transparency – At Veritas International, respect, honesty and transparency are core values. Being able to provide the supply chain expertise, transparent pricing and expedient execution of operations is central to Veritas.

Expertise – The Veritas team understands customers’ needs because they have been in the customers’ seat. Veritas recognizes that poor communication and a carousel of personnel are bad for shippers. The Veritas team has more than 70 years of combined experience in all aspects of freight management.

Partnership/Respect – Customer satisfaction is crucial to the why and how Veritas does business. The company will form strategic teams around each customer with a simplified, single point of contact for clear communication. Veritas will hire industry veterans, so customers can rely on years of operational knowledge. While creating the most efficient work environment, the company will empower brokers to put customers first.

Others in the leadership team include Dustin Blevins, president of Domestic Sales and Operations, and Monique Taylor, president of International Sales and Operations.