Latest Headlines

Veritas International Launches Logistics Business With Headquarters In Chattanooga

  • Friday, December 16, 2022

Veritas International, a new logistics company, has officially launched its business with the grand opening of its world headquarters in Chattanooga. The company is a partnership between industry veterans with years of experience in manufacturing/distribution, imports/exports and supply chain management and several seasoned brokers from Chattanooga’s experienced freight industry.

“Veritas is a company founded on the principles and needs of the freight industry,” said CEO Danny Cotellese. “Through a consultative approach, we have been able to achieve massive savings with compliance training and our own logistics experience.”

Officials said Veritas has developed a business focused on three foundational understandings:

  1. Transparency – At Veritas International, respect, honesty and transparency are core values. Being able to provide the supply chain expertise, transparent pricing and expedient execution of operations is central to Veritas.
  1. Expertise – The Veritas team understands customers’ needs because they have been in the customers’ seat. Veritas recognizes that poor communication and a carousel of personnel are bad for shippers. The Veritas team has more than 70 years of combined experience in all aspects of freight management.
  1. Partnership/Respect – Customer satisfaction is crucial to the why and how Veritas does business. The company will form strategic teams around each customer with a simplified, single point of contact for clear communication. Veritas will hire industry veterans, so customers can rely on years of operational knowledge. While creating the most efficient work environment, the company will empower brokers to put customers first.

Others in the leadership team include Dustin Blevins, president of Domestic Sales and Operations, and Monique Taylor, president of International Sales and Operations.

Latest Headlines
Section Of Boy Scout Road Closed For Emergency Repairs
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2022
Veritas International Launches Logistics Business With Headquarters In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2022
Pair Charged With Plotting To Kill Law Enforcement Officers Involved In Jan. 6, 2021, Breach Of The Capitol
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2022
Police Blotter: Disorderly Man At Publix Just Drying His Clothes; Video Shows Person Stealing Mail On Standifer Road
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2022
Repeal Of Federal Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Applauded By Governor Lee
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2022
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2022
Breaking News
Section Of Boy Scout Road Closed For Emergency Repairs
  • 12/16/2022

Boy Scout Road between Sandswitch Road and Highway 153 is closed at the Norfolk Southern grade crossing due to emergency repairs to the railroad. Detours will be posted. This work will ... more

Veritas International Launches Logistics Business With Headquarters In Chattanooga
  • 12/16/2022

Veritas International, a new logistics company, has officially launched its business with the grand opening of its world headquarters in Chattanooga. The company is a partnership between industry ... more

Police Blotter: Disorderly Man At Publix Just Drying His Clothes; Video Shows Person Stealing Mail On Standifer Road
  • 12/16/2022

A man, who is known to police, was reported to be causing a disorder at the Publix, 400 N. Market St. The man told police he was trying to dry his belongings on the tables outside of the store ... more

Breaking News
Repeal Of Federal Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Applauded By Governor Lee
  • 12/16/2022
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 12/16/2022
Lt. Travis Hullender Given Cumberland Region Officer Of The Year Award
Lt. Travis Hullender Given Cumberland Region Officer Of The Year Award
  • 12/16/2022
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Officials To Meet With CARTA Over Incline Ongoing Issues
  • 12/16/2022
Senator-Elect Colton Moore Calls On The Georgia General Assembly To Oppose Ranked-Choice Voting
  • 12/16/2022
Opinion
Devotion Blues
  • 12/16/2022
Bugetel Assistance Was Right Thing To Do
  • 12/16/2022
Jerry Summers: Painted Parking Meters For The Homeless
Jerry Summers: Painted Parking Meters For The Homeless
  • 12/16/2022
Oh, What Will The Chefs Do?
  • 12/16/2022
Dont' Get The Vaccine
  • 12/16/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Tillman, Hyatt Move On
Dan Fleser: Tillman, Hyatt Move On
  • 12/16/2022
Randy Smith: A Really Orange...Orange Bowl
Randy Smith: A Really Orange...Orange Bowl
  • 12/16/2022
Chattanooga FC To Host Atlanta United In January
  • 12/16/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Flat Top Freddie's Picks
  • 12/16/2022
Happenings
Celebrate A New Tradition With “Christmas In Collegedale”
  • 12/16/2022
Local Storey Trucking Team Drivers Deliver Wreaths In Southern Mississippi For Wreaths Across America
  • 12/16/2022
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
  • 12/15/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 12/16/2022
Road Closings Announced For MLK Day Parade In January
  • 12/16/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee Attorney General Issues Statement On Ticketmaster's Ongoing Issues
  • 12/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Rev. Jim Bakker In Speed Trap
Best Of Grizzard - Rev. Jim Bakker In Speed Trap
  • 12/16/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Opinion
Devotion Blues
  • 12/16/2022
Bugetel Assistance Was Right Thing To Do
  • 12/16/2022
Jerry Summers: Painted Parking Meters For The Homeless
Jerry Summers: Painted Parking Meters For The Homeless
  • 12/16/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
TVFCU Raises Over $60,000 To Support Educational Initiatives Through 26th Annual Golf Classic
TVFCU Raises Over $60,000 To Support Educational Initiatives Through 26th Annual Golf Classic
  • 12/16/2022
Chattanooga’s Sherman+Reilly Donates $75,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
Chattanooga’s Sherman+Reilly Donates $75,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 12/16/2022
BASF Donates More Than $14,000 To Local Charities And Organizations In Chattanooga
  • 12/16/2022
Real Estate
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
  • 12/15/2022
Derek English: November Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 12/15/2022
Shelby Purcell Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Affiliate Broker
Shelby Purcell Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Affiliate Broker
  • 12/15/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee Receives Walmart Community Grant, Conducts Food Drive
  • 12/16/2022
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year
  • 12/16/2022
Lee’s SON Students’ Work Presented At TNA Conference
Lee’s SON Students’ Work Presented At TNA Conference
  • 12/16/2022
Living Well
SquareUp Foundation Donates More Than $12,000 To CHATT Foundation’s Chattanooga Community Kitchen
SquareUp Foundation Donates More Than $12,000 To CHATT Foundation’s Chattanooga Community Kitchen
  • 12/16/2022
Parkridge Health Invests Over $49 Million To Support Community’s Growing Healthcare Needs
  • 12/14/2022
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
2022-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/8/2022
Travel
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
  • 12/15/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/14/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
Obituaries
Margaret “Peggy” Fehr Evans
Margaret “Peggy” Fehr Evans
  • 12/16/2022
Jerry Lynn VanCleave
Jerry Lynn VanCleave
  • 12/16/2022
Margaret Denham Radford
Margaret Denham Radford
  • 12/16/2022
Area Obituaries
Kersey, Janice Elizabeth (Cleveland)
Kersey, Janice Elizabeth (Cleveland)
  • 12/16/2022
Posey, Patricia Cox (Georgetown)
Posey, Patricia Cox (Georgetown)
  • 12/16/2022
Stiner, Janie Lou Bennett (Decatur)
Stiner, Janie Lou Bennett (Decatur)
  • 12/16/2022