TPL Making Plans For Chickamauga Battlefield Multi-Use Connector Trail

The Trust for Public Land is making plans for a Chickamauga Battlefield Multi-Use Connector Trail.

The trail will go from the Chickamauga city limits to the existing pathway under Highway 27 and to Wilder Road and the battlefield.

Nearly a mile of the trail is in unincorporated Walker County.

The TPL has received a $50,000 private donation for the trail. Officials said it requires a $50,000 match each from Walker County and the city of Chickamauga before the end of the year.

Those donations are aimed at helping TPL secure an additional $225,000 in private donations, including foundations.

TPL then will seek at $375,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.