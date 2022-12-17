Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Has Cash And Work Phone Stolen From Unlocked Car; Briefcase Stolen From Woman's Car While At The Movies

  • Saturday, December 17, 2022

A man on Benton Avenue told police he parked his car at 5 p.m. in front of his home. He did say the car was unlocked. He told police the next day at 8:10 a.m., he knew someone broke into his car. He said he checked his vehicle and $40 in cash and an iPhone valued at $800 had been taken. The money belonged to him and the phone was a business phone owned by a pest control company. The total amount stolen was $840. There is no suspect information. The man said he wished to have his house added to the Watch List since he believes there is an uptick in crime in that area.

* * *

A woman told police she was at the park getting ready to go on a run with her friend when a woman opened her car door, striking her vehicle (a Ford Focus). She said that when this happened, she got out of her vehicle to confront the woman as she was driving off, but was unsuccessful. She said she was able to get a picture of the vehicle's tag, which showed Georgia. While running the vehicle's tag, police found that it came back to a Toyota Rav4, registered to a man on Lookout Mountain. The woman said she did not have any further suspect information, but that she just wanted a report done.

* * *

A man told police he was at a friend's house on E. 19th Street and had left his Nissan Altima securely parked outside around 10:30 p.m. He said he discovered that morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. that someone had entered his locked vehicle and stole his Canik Mete SFT 9mm handgun. He described the firearm as having a matte black slide and tan/brown grip. He provided police with the serial number. No suspect information was available. The firearm was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police observed a Trek bicycle on Broad Street that matched the description of a stolen bicycle. Police spoke to the woman who was riding the bicycle. She told police she was just borrowing it. She said she believes it belongs to her brother. The brother is known to police and has a history of theft and shoplifting. The serial number had been ground off the bicycle. The woman was unable to provide ownership documentation of the bike. Due to the bicycle perfectly matching the description of a stolen black bicycle, the bike was turned into Property for safekeeping until the rightful owner can be identified.

* * *

A woman on Hickory Valley Road told police she requested an Uber ride home from work and she left her work radio inside the Uber ride. She said a couple of days later the Uber driver called her and said that she would bring the radio to her house. She said she used a cash app to send the driver $7 to bring the radio to her house. She said when she called the driver, the driver said that she dropped off the radio at the Volkswagen plant where she was picked up originally. She told police that the security people at her job checked the camera and they did not see the driver dropping off the walkie-talkie. The woman also said that she filed a complaint with Uber. She said the walkie-talkie is worth $600.

* * *

A woman on Bradt Street told police that she and her husband were having a verbal argument and she was upset he had been drinking. She said she wanted to be left alone so she could work on her computer. Police spoke with the husband, who said he and his wife had been arguing and he just wanted to sleep before he had to go to work that night. Both of them agreed to leave each other alone and go to their respective rooms in the residence.

* * *

A man on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police he wanted his daughter removed from his residence. He said his daughter was intoxicated and cursing loudly on a phone call. Police arrived and spoke with the daughter, who said that she was arguing on the phone with her ex-boyfriend, which had nothing to do with her father. The father requested that she leave the residence for a few hours so she could calm down. The daughter called for a ride and left the residence without incident.

* * *

A woman at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 2341 Shallowford Village Dr., told police the front desk clerk was very rude to her. The woman said she called the front desk several times requesting towels, but did not get a response. She said she then went downstairs to the front desk and spoke with the clerk. She said she asked for towels and the clerk gave them to her, but used vulgar hand gestures afterwards. The woman said she then went back to her room to file a complaint. Police then spoke to the clerk, who said the woman came down asking for towels and continued to complain even after receiving the extra towels. She said the woman used a racial slur before going back upstairs. The clerk also called the hotel manager, who asked that the woman be removed from the hotel. The clerk explained to the woman that due to the situation, she was being asked to leave and that she would get a full refund back to her card. The woman then left the hotel.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to a wreck that occurred at the 2600 block of 14th Avenue. Police observed a black Hyundai Sonata (TN tag) wrecked out with the engine running. Officers made contact with a man who was with the vehicle when police arrived. The man said he was attempting to help the black male and black female who exited the vehicle after the accident occurred. He said both of them left the scene, walking south on 14th Avenue, both wearing black clothes. Police conducted a registration check on the vehicle and found the vehicle to be stolen according to NCIC. Police/Dispatch attempted to notify the owner of the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. Yates Towing was dispatched to the scene for towing. The vehicle was removed from NCIC as stolen and made releasable to the owner upon proof of ownership.

* * *

A woman on Commons Boulevard told police she received a call from her mother’s number and immediately heard a woman crying. She said a man spoke on the phone and said she needed to send money if she wanted her mother to be okay. The woman contacted a sister and, after they spoke, called their father, who confirmed the mother was fine. The woman said they spoke to the phone provider and they were told this scam happens sometimes. The woman said she wanted to document this.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue in regards to a potential vandalism that had occurred. Once on scene, the reporting person refused to provide police with any information of what had occurred. The reporting person repeatedly told police that she did not need their assistance.

* * *

A woman told police while she was at the Regal Cinemas, 2000 Hamilton Place Blvd., between 12:20-3:36 p.m., someone broke the driver's side door window, damaged the window trim and stole items out of her Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 while it was parked in the parking lot on the west side of the theater. She said a leather interior handle was also damaged. Police recovered latent prints from the exterior of the driver and front passenger doors. The woman called the next day at 7:07 p.m. and said a briefcase stolen from the vehicle and its miscellaneous papers had been found on the side of the road in the area of Bailey Avenue and Bank Street in Dalton, and had been returned to her. She said the lock on the briefcase had been damaged.

