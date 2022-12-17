Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BOYD, KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY BROOM, ANGELIQUE RENE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT CLARK, SHANE DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY COSTLOW, ROBERT DON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUMMINGS, DANIEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/06/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST DICHINSKIY, DANIEL ARMANDO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/29/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DIP, JOSHUA B

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FERDON, WILLIAM V

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/13/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GRANT, VINCENT L

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIMES, JEFFERY DEVOL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/25/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARRISON, EDDIE LEON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT HORVATH, JESSE MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, ANDREW LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 05/11/1958

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS LLOYD, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOVELACE, DEMETRIUS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/19/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

POSS MARIJUANA RESALE

POSS MDMA RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MAY, JOSHUA B

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/18/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOGLE, MICHAEL BEAU

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELLS, AMARION LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/31/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON