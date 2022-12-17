Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM
109 CLASSIC LN CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AMPARO, JAZIEL FELIX
2203 PRIOR RD WILMINGTON, 19809
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN
5110 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 373436024
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE
BOYD, KENNETH
184 POLK COUNTY AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROOM, ANGELIQUE RENE
2231 GENEAVA TRIAL APT H14 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
BURKE, JOSHUA WARREN
7014 MCCUTCHEON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CLARK, SHANE DOUGLAS
639 MADELINE PIKE EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
COSTLOW, ROBERT DON
6872 AXIOM LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUMMINGS, DANIEL PAUL
132 BRENTLY WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST
DICHINSKIY, DANIEL ARMANDO
3980 PRYOR RD NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DIP, JOSHUA B
3099 BUCHANAN RD APT 323 CLEVELAND, 373125703
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, WILLIAM E
3557 SHADOWOOD DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230225
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FERDON, WILLIAM V
119 COUNTY RD 22 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
GRANT, VINCENT L
4053 TARRY PARK MEMPHIS, 38118
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, BRIAN M
2007 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064204
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
GRIMES, JEFFERY DEVOL
521 TERRELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
2072 LAKSITE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
HILL, ROBERT L
2501 GLAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HORVATH, JESSE MATTHEW
732 JULIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES, ANDREW LEE
HIOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
LLOYD, ROBERT
2404 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044622
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOVELACE, DEMETRIUS LAMAR
4715 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS MARIJUANA RESALE
POSS MDMA RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MAY, JOSHUA B
1324 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE
MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON
1811 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE
7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOGLE, MICHAEL BEAU
7125 LEA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214024
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, JAMES C
8030 AHSER VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373635111
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORRIS, JAMES WESLEY
8103 ROYAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RIVERA-PAGAN, GERARDO GABRIEL
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE #820 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
STIERS, BARRY DUANE
4336 HESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES
503 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
WELLS, AMARION LATRELL
425 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
WEST, HOPE D
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS-DOUGLAS, ORION JANEE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
Here are the mug shots:
|BOYD, KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROOM, ANGELIQUE RENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, SHANE DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COSTLOW, ROBERT DON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUMMINGS, DANIEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|DICHINSKIY, DANIEL ARMANDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|DIP, JOSHUA B
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FERDON, WILLIAM V
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GRANT, VINCENT L
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRIMES, JEFFERY DEVOL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HORVATH, JESSE MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JONES, ANDREW LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/11/1958
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|LLOYD, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOVELACE, DEMETRIUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/19/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- POSS MARIJUANA RESALE
- POSS MDMA RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MAY, JOSHUA B
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD ABUSE
|
|MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MOGLE, MICHAEL BEAU
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WELLS, AMARION LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|WEST, HOPE D
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS-DOUGLAS, ORION JANEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2022
Charge(s):
- CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|