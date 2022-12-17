Latest Headlines

  Saturday, December 17, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM 
109 CLASSIC LN CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AMPARO, JAZIEL FELIX 
2203 PRIOR RD WILMINGTON, 19809 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN 
5110 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 373436024 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON 
2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE

BOYD, KENNETH 
184 POLK COUNTY AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROOM, ANGELIQUE RENE 
2231 GENEAVA TRIAL APT H14 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT

BURKE, JOSHUA WARREN 
7014 MCCUTCHEON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CLARK, SHANE DOUGLAS 
639 MADELINE PIKE EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY

COSTLOW, ROBERT DON 
6872 AXIOM LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUMMINGS, DANIEL PAUL 
132 BRENTLY WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST

DICHINSKIY, DANIEL ARMANDO 
3980 PRYOR RD NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DIP, JOSHUA B 
3099 BUCHANAN RD APT 323 CLEVELAND, 373125703 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, WILLIAM E 
3557 SHADOWOOD DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230225 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FERDON, WILLIAM V 
119 COUNTY RD 22 RICEVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GRANT, VINCENT L 
4053 TARRY PARK MEMPHIS, 38118 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, BRIAN M 
2007 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064204 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

GRIMES, JEFFERY DEVOL 
521 TERRELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARRISON, EDDIE LEON 
2072 LAKSITE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT

HILL, ROBERT L 
2501 GLAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HORVATH, JESSE MATTHEW 
732 JULIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES, ANDREW LEE 
HIOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LLOYD, ROBERT 
2404 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044622 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOVELACE, DEMETRIUS LAMAR 
4715 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS MARIJUANA RESALE
POSS MDMA RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MAY, JOSHUA B 
1324 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE

MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON 
1811 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE 
7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOGLE, MICHAEL BEAU 
7125 LEA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214024 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, JAMES C 
8030 AHSER VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373635111 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORRIS, JAMES WESLEY 
8103 ROYAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)

RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RIVERA-PAGAN, GERARDO GABRIEL 
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE #820 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

STIERS, BARRY DUANE 
4336 HESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES 
503 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST

WELLS, AMARION LATRELL 
425 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

WEST, HOPE D 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMS-DOUGLAS, ORION JANEE 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

