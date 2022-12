photo by Shelia Harding Cannon photo by Shelia Harding Cannon photo by Shelia Harding Cannon photo by Shelia Harding Cannon photo by Shelia Harding Cannon Previous Next

Wreaths Across Chattanooga began on Friday at the Chattanooga National Cemetery, as part of the Wreaths across America national program.

The first wreaths were placed on the graves of the fallen five on Friday.

Volunteers will be placing the wreaths on Saturday on the thousands of graves at the National Cemetery.