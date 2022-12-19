Man Charged In Incident In Which 26 Shots Were Fired Into House On Tunnel Boulevard

A 22-year-old Rossville man has been charged in a case in which multiple shots were fired into a house on Tunnel Boulevard in which a woman and two juveniles were inside.

Ellis Alfonzo Roberson, of 800 Walker Ave., is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism, and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed.

In an incident on Nov. 10, a woman said she saw her front porch motion detection lights keep going off and on. She said it sounded like someone kept moving the front screen door. She called out, but no one answered.

She said she then heard a large number of shots and she fell to the floor.

Arriving officers found two shattered windows with bullet holes in them. There were bullet holes in exterior and interior walls, including having passed through the dining room and kitchen, where all three of the residents were at the time.

Sent cartridges were found in an alleyway directly in front of the house.

There were 23 shell casings founds - 10 of rifle caliber, nine of a 9mm pistol, and four of .40 pistol caliber.

Police conducted a traffic stop the next day at 1209 Poplar St. Roberson, the driver, was in possession of a Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol.

Police said Roberson was not suppose to have a weapon because he is an addicted user of marijuana.

Roberson was arrested after tests showed that bullets found at the scene had been fired from his Glock.