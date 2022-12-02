Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, ANTONIO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|CRUTCHER, SIERRA L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, KURT WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRABOWSKI, TREVOR WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/12/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, JACOB SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LUND, CARRIE A
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)
|
|MALLICK, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|REYNOLDS, JESSICA RENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERSON III, ELLIS ALFONZO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|STEWART, JUSTIN A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SULLIVAN, ARNEDA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/28/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|VILLALOBOS, YULIANA NMN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, LATISHA L
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, TEDDY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- STALKING
|
|WOODS, JAKEL M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WORDLAW, VANNESS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNG, CANIESHA ZHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|YOUNG, CARA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/29/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ZOLLMAN, NATHAN JON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|