Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 2, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO 
2419 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS 
53 STREET ROSEMEAD, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ANDERSON, ANTONIO LEBRON 
256 DUCKHAWK DR MCMINVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE 
314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
900 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS COCAINE)

CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO 
3928 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRUTCHER, SIERRA L 
284 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE 
7625 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 373639656 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

ELLIS, KURT WESLEY 
HOMELESS DECATUR, 373227435 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRABOWSKI, TREVOR WILLIAM 
516 B WEST BALDWIN ST ROCKWOOD, 37865 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INCEST

GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM 
13772 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HAMILTON, NATNAEL EDWARD 
433 SANDCASTLE RD FRANKLIN, 37069 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN 
2338 CHIMNEY HILLS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS 
5518 SPRING GARDEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)

JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE 
109 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JACOB SIDNEY 
959 BRYNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUND, CARRIE A 
7942 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)

MALLICK, MICHAEL A 
1319 HIGHLAND RD REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE 
5111 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA 
4711 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE 
1706 COUNTY RD 290 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MORGON, NANCY LYNNE 
6971 EDITH LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY 
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

REYNOLDS, JESSICA RENE 
346 LIGONTOWN RD FARMVILLE, 239013504 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROBERSON III, ELLIS ALFONZO 
2558 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

SMITH, ANDREA GYNETH 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, JUSTIN A 
42 OLD RIDING WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SULLIVAN, ARNEDA 
1545 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VILLALOBOS, YULIANA NMN 
510 CENTRAL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, LATISHA L 
6320 JOCELYN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, TEDDY 
3618 SUMMER AVE MEMPHIS, 38122 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
STALKING

WOODS, JAKEL M 
29 MARILYN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

WOODS, TERRENCE DEMOND 
316 BUENA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041851 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORDLAW, VANNESS 
2005 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043127 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, CANIESHA ZHANE 
7836 MONGER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

YOUNG, CARA LEIGH 
216 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

ZOLLMAN, NATHAN JON 
1104 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053010 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

