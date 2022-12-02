Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO

2419 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS

53 STREET ROSEMEAD,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ANDERSON, ANTONIO LEBRON

256 DUCKHAWK DR MCMINVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE

314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

900 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS COCAINE)



CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO

3928 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CRUTCHER, SIERRA L

284 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE

7625 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 373639656

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,



ELLIS, KURT WESLEY

HOMELESS DECATUR, 373227435

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GRABOWSKI, TREVOR WILLIAM

516 B WEST BALDWIN ST ROCKWOOD, 37865

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

INCEST



GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM

13772 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HAMILTON, NATNAEL EDWARD

433 SANDCASTLE RD FRANKLIN, 37069

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN

2338 CHIMNEY HILLS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS

5518 SPRING GARDEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)



JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE

109 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, JACOB SIDNEY

959 BRYNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LUND, CARRIE A

7942 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)



MALLICK, MICHAEL A

1319 HIGHLAND RD REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE

5111 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA

4711 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE

1706 COUNTY RD 290 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



MORGON, NANCY LYNNE

6971 EDITH LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY

727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



REYNOLDS, JESSICA RENE

346 LIGONTOWN RD FARMVILLE, 239013504

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ROBERSON III, ELLIS ALFONZO

2558 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



SMITH, ANDREA GYNETH

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STEWART, JUSTIN A

42 OLD RIDING WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SULLIVAN, ARNEDA

1545 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



THOMPSON, DAVID

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



VILLALOBOS, YULIANA NMN

510 CENTRAL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WILLIAMS, LATISHA L

6320 JOCELYN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WILLIAMS, TEDDY

3618 SUMMER AVE MEMPHIS, 38122

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

STALKING



WOODS, JAKEL M

29 MARILYN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)



WOODS, TERRENCE DEMOND

316 BUENA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041851

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063323

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WORDLAW, VANNESS

2005 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043127

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



YOUNG, CANIESHA ZHANE

7836 MONGER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



YOUNG, CARA LEIGH

216 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT



ZOLLMAN, NATHAN JON

1104 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053010

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

