Suspect Arrested For Carjacking At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for failure to appear from an original charge of driving without a license.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

Police responded to the Hills Parc apartment complex to check the well being of a resident. The individual was having a mental health crisis and was transported to a local facility for treatment.

Officers were requested to check a vehicle in the back lot of a closed business that was occupied by two individuals. Contact was made and everything checked out ok.

A carjacking was reported at the Collegedale Walmart. There were no injuries to the victim. The vehicle was recovered and the suspect arrested later in the night after a pursuit involving the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A resident in the 5600 block of Tucker Road called police to report concerns about their neighbor’s dogs fighting in the back yard. The complainant advised that they had already notified the Humane Society, who responded but took no action.

A business alarm was activated inside the South District’s Fleming Plaza. The building was secure and everything checked out ok.

A vehicle was reported to have been abandoned on the property of a West District assisted living facility by maintenance personnel. The vehicle was found to belong to a resident.

While conducting routine neighborhood patrols an officer made contact with a vehicle with out of state tags parked and occupied outside of a Hills Parc apartment. Officers spoke with the occupant who advised that they had traveled to visit a sibling and did not want to wake them up in the middle of the night.