3 People Found Dead At Residence On Dallas Lake Road

Three people have been found at a residence on Dallas Lake road in North Hamilton County.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1500 block of Dallas Lake Road for the report of an unresponsive person.





Upon arrival on scene, deputies located three deceased individuals.





Detectives with the HCSO Criminal Investigative Services went to the scene to conduct a death investigation.





At this time, the HCSO has no reason to believe there is any danger to the public, it was stated.