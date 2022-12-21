Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACKSTONE, RACHEL

45 SULLIVAN LANE PIKEVILLE, 37322

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



BORHMAN, JOHN CALEB

4125 INDIGO GLEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374192161

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH

6427 MILL STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROW, STEPHEN RICHARD

925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT #25 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DAVY, FREINERLIVES NEAR LAGUATEMATECA ON 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDOCKINS, PAUL CHRISTOPHER4206 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN3215 HOLLYWOOD LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING ON REVOKED)DRIVING ON REVOKED (MIS CITATION)FRIZZELL, JENNIFER NICOLE7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTFUGET, DARRELL LEBRON2317 GILBERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYGADD, MATTHEW TRA45 SULLIVAN LN PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE422 HURT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYGRAHAM, GEORGIA MARIE932 HURTT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP - THEFT OF PROPERTYVOP - POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGREEN, JOEL LEBRON70 CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 372081018Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARVEY, CHE JORDAN1343 VILLAGE GREEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHILL, ERIC DWAYNE183 HICKMAN ST. SODDY DAISY, 37384Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, IRVING DILMON2912 NORTH CHAMBLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KELSEY, SHONNA YVETTE4543 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162355Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MARTENS, LILIAN1839 FERNDALECT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000MILLER, KORY DONOVAN282 GREENFIELD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY 39171324POSSESSION OF IMARIJUANA FOR RESALE 39170417MILLER, MARILYN ESSEX1508 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEPARKER, JACOB EDWARD258 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYPELHAM, JENNAFER ELISE4206 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPURSLEY, JERRY LAMAR3207 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TENTH (10) OFFENSEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSCRUGGS, CHARLES MCLEOD1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSSIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE2605 EAST 19 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSTOGLIN, LACY OSHEA1414 DOVER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN7526 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT111 GRIFFITH ST SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, ADRIANNA NICOLE142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BLACKSTONE, RACHEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/16/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 BORHMAN, JOHN CALEB

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 09/22/1952

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

DRIVING ON REVOKED (MIS CITATION) FRIZZELL, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FUGET, DARRELL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GADD, MATTHEW TRA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 GREEN, JOEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, CHE JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HILL, ERIC DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

