Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLACKSTONE, RACHEL
45 SULLIVAN LANE PIKEVILLE, 37322
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
BORHMAN, JOHN CALEB
4125 INDIGO GLEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374192161
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH
6427 MILL STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROW, STEPHEN RICHARD
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT #25 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DAVY, FREINER
LIVES NEAR LAGUATEMATECA ON 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOCKINS, PAUL CHRISTOPHER
4206 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
3215 HOLLYWOOD LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
DRIVING ON REVOKED (MIS CITATION)
FRIZZELL, JENNIFER NICOLE
7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FUGET, DARRELL LEBRON
2317 GILBERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GADD, MATTHEW TRA
45 SULLIVAN LN PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE
422 HURT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GRAHAM, GEORGIA MARIE
932 HURTT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY
VOP - POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GREEN, JOEL LEBRON
70 CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 372081018
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, CHE JORDAN
1343 VILLAGE GREEN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HILL, ERIC DWAYNE
183 HICKMAN ST. SODDY DAISY, 37384
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, IRVING DILMON
2912 NORTH CHAMBLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELSEY, SHONNA YVETTE
4543 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162355
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MARTENS, LILIAN
1839 FERNDALECT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
MILLER, KORY DONOVAN
282 GREENFIELD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY 39171324
POSSESSION OF IMARIJUANA FOR RESALE 39170417
MILLER, MARILYN ESSEX
1508 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
PARKER, JACOB EDWARD
258 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
PELHAM, JENNAFER ELISE
4206 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PURSLEY, JERRY LAMAR
3207 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TENTH (10) OFFENSE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SCRUGGS, CHARLES MCLEOD
1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
SIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS
3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
2605 EAST 19 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STOGLIN, LACY OSHEA
1414 DOVER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
7526 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT
111 GRIFFITH ST SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, ADRIANNA NICOLE
142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BLACKSTONE, RACHEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BORHMAN, JOHN CALEB
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 09/22/1952
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED (MIS CITATION)
|
|FRIZZELL, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FUGET, DARRELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GADD, MATTHEW TRA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, JOEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARVEY, CHE JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HILL, ERIC DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, IRVING DILMON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KELSEY, SHONNA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MARTENS, LILIAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|MILLER, KORY DONOVAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/04/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY 39171324
- POSSESSION OF IMARIJUANA FOR RESALE 39170417
|
|MILLER, MARILYN ESSEX
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/21/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
|
|PARKER, JACOB EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|PURSLEY, JERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TENTH (10) OFFENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|SCRUGGS, CHARLES MCLEOD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|STOGLIN, LACY OSHEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|