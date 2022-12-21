Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACKSTONE, RACHEL 
45 SULLIVAN LANE PIKEVILLE, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

BORHMAN, JOHN CALEB 
4125 INDIGO GLEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374192161 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH 
6427 MILL STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROW, STEPHEN RICHARD 
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT #25 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

DAVY, FREINER 
LIVES NEAR LAGUATEMATECA ON 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOCKINS, PAUL CHRISTOPHER 
4206 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN 
3215 HOLLYWOOD LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
DRIVING ON REVOKED (MIS CITATION)

FRIZZELL, JENNIFER NICOLE 
7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FUGET, DARRELL LEBRON 
2317 GILBERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GADD, MATTHEW TRA 
45 SULLIVAN LN PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE 
422 HURT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GRAHAM, GEORGIA MARIE 
932 HURTT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY
VOP - POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GREEN, JOEL LEBRON 
70 CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 372081018 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, CHE JORDAN 
1343 VILLAGE GREEN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HILL, ERIC DWAYNE 
183 HICKMAN ST. SODDY DAISY, 37384 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, IRVING DILMON 
2912 NORTH CHAMBLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELSEY, SHONNA YVETTE 
4543 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162355 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MARTENS, LILIAN 
1839 FERNDALECT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

MILLER, KORY DONOVAN 
282 GREENFIELD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY 39171324
POSSESSION OF IMARIJUANA FOR RESALE 39170417

MILLER, MARILYN ESSEX 
1508 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

PARKER, JACOB EDWARD 
258 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

PELHAM, JENNAFER ELISE 
4206 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PURSLEY, JERRY LAMAR 
3207 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TENTH (10) OFFENSE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SCRUGGS, CHARLES MCLEOD 
1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

SIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS 
3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE 
2605 EAST 19 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STOGLIN, LACY OSHEA 
1414 DOVER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN 
7526 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT 
111 GRIFFITH ST SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, ADRIANNA NICOLE 
142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

