County Commission Agrees To Cover $17 Million Funding Gap For New Tyner School

The County Commission voted Wednesday to unanimously approve funding a $17 million gap in the cost of a new Tyner High/Middle School.

Officials said the higher cost was due to inflation since the commission initially voted funds for the project in 2021.

The low bid came from the Christman Company in November at $96 million. There were two other bidders. In 2021, the estimate was $65 million to $70 million.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the county can reprioritize other projects to cover the extra costs. Hamilton County issued $90 million in bonds in 2021 - $46 million of which was previously set aside for Tyner. Additionally, $33 million in federal ESSER funds have been committed by Hamilton County Schools towards the project.

County Mayor Wamp said, "Hamilton County general government will make up the remaining $17 million from a combination of 2020 and 2021 bond monies.

“All students deserve quality learning environments, and I am very hopeful this project will receive approval from the County Commission.

The new school will be the first new high school built in Hamilton County since East Hamilton Middle/High School was opened in 2009. The new Tyner Academy will serve 1,400 students in grades 6 through 12.

County Mayor Wamp said he has been in touch with state officials regarding a possible extension of the deadline for use of the ESSER funds, and he said he is confident it will be granted.