New House Catches Fire On Jarnagin Avenue; Wind Shifts Flames To Adjacent Home

photo by CFD photo by CFD Previous Next

A large new home on Jarnigan Avenue went up in flames on Friday morning, and the blaze spread to an adjacent house.

At 6:30 a.m., companies responded to reports of a residential fire in North Chattanooga. Firefighters found a newly constructed, unoccupied house completely engulfed in flames.

Due to the wind, the fire spread to the house next door, causing two simultaneous structure fires.

A second alarm was called to bring more personnel to the scene to help fight both fires.

A neighbor was able to alert the occupant in the second home so that he could safely escape. There have been no reported injuries.

Crews remained on the scene working to completely extinguish the fires.

The major fire lit up the sky and could be seen for many miles.