The Santa Train Once Again Rolls In Chattanooga

It’s been a tradition since the mid 60’s, the Chattanooga Police and Fire Department’s annual Santa Train. Dozens of Santa’s elves (volunteers) gathered in a Chattanooga State Community College parking lot Saturday afternoon to deliver Christmas Cheer to some of the neediest families.

The Santa Train was led by Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett who became involved in the Forgotten Child Fund while working with the Chattanooga Police Department. Sheriff Garrett said Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without participating in the Santa Train. “I appreciate what I have after spending Christmas Eve riding our streets and seeing the faces of children light up when Santa arrives,” Sheriff Garrett said.

Forgotten Child Fund President Kelly Simmons said this year the organization helped over 16,600 children and gave out 3,500 coats, toboggans and gloves in an extremely difficult time.

Chattanooga Police Officer Johnny Wright was on patrol on Christmas eve 60 years ago and came across a youngster who thought he’d come to take his mommy to jail. The late officer Wright said he went to his Sunday School Class at the Highland Park Baptist Church and members took up an offering to provide that family a Christmas. Wright said he kept the vision alive and the fund grew to a community effort.

Today, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police and Fire Department, EMS and a host of other emergency workers are involved.

Near the end one little boy was overheard to say, “Mama, mama, Santa knew exactly what I wanted.”

Kelly Simmons said, “It is all volunteers who spend a lot of time investigating and packing boxes for the grand finale.”

With the temperature in the teens as the Santa Train came to a close, he thanked the generous people of Chattanooga for their support during one of the hardest years in the fund's history.

Before the volunteers dispersed to their homes, they heard a loud ho ho ho and Santa wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and to all a good night.

