Fire Located At Eastwood Baptist Church - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police and fire department personnel responded to the Eastwood Baptist Church for a fire alarm activation. A fire was located in the laundry room area in a laundry basket. The fire was determined to have been caused by a space heater that had melted the laundry basket when the thermostat kicked on due to the low temps. The fire department was able to ventilate the room and get the fire out.

A Grindstone Estates resident reported that someone had attempted to scam them via text message.

A minor rear-end crash between two cars waiting in stopped traffic for the train to go by in the 5400 block of Main Street was reported.

Two individuals were arrested for felony theft and criminal conspiracy at the Collegedale Walmart. Another individual from the same group was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a verbal disorder between a parent and their teenage child in the Hills Parc apartment complex. The other parent was called to the scene and took custody of the teenager and another child that was also in the apartment.

A resident from the Village at Apison apartments reported that they were being harassed over the phone from an individual they owed money to.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to the occupant’s arrest for felony possession of drugs and paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

An officer responded to the 9600 block of Bowen Trail in reference to a vehicle parked in the roadway. Upon arrival it was determined the driver was visiting a resident. The vehicle was well off the roadway.

An officer was able to provide a battery boost for a Hills Parc resident who couldn’t get their car started.

A minor crash report was taken in the parking lot of the Burger King.

Officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. An unlocked front door was found and the business checked. A business manager was called to the scene to turn off the alarm and lock the door.

Collegedale police responded to a residential fire in the 5500 block of Pearl Street, just outside the West District city limits, to back up the sheriff’s office due to their deputies coming from a distance. Upon arrival officers observed smoke coming from the side and roof of the garage. The fire department responded and put the fire out.

A business alarm was activated at the Applebrook Animal Hospital. The business was locked up and everything checked out ok.

Collegedale officers checked under the bridges in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway and the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway for any homeless individuals who may have been out in the extreme cold. No one was located under either bridge.

Officers responded to a home in the 8800 block of Apison Pike for a noise complaint. Nothing was located.

Police and fire department personnel responded to a home in the 4900 block of Eastview Terrace for a structure fire. Upon arrival officers observed heavy smoke coming from the door and rooftop of the duplex. The fire department put the fire out and the resident was transported to a local hospital.

A traffic stop in the 8400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI.

Police responded to a tamper alarm call at the Village at Apison apartment complex. Contact was made with a maintenance crew who advised that the alarm had activated after a building’s sprinkler system had frozen and broke.

A battery boost was provided for a motorist at a West District gas station.

While conducting routine neighborhood checks at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex, an officer made contact with an occupied vehicle running in the apartment complex’s roundabout. The occupant was found to be a resident who had been on the phone with their parent.

Officers checked the well being of a resident in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. Everything checked out ok.

The fire department responded to the Village at Apison apartment complex for a water leakage alarm. The alarm was activated due to new sprinkler heads that had been installed.

Police responded to the 10100 block of Apison Pike after receiving reports of people walking on the railroad tracks and around the derailed train cars.

An officer responded to the 4100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road after receiving reports of a truck driving through the area with its headlights off. The area was checked but no contact was made.

A business alarm was activated at the Applebrook Animal Hospital. The business was locked up and everything checked out ok.

An officer was called to check a possible hazard in the 8600 block of Don Ray Way, inside Grindstone Estates, due to water across the roadway causing ice to form.

The area was checked but it could not be determined where the water was coming from. The roadway remained passable and Public Works was called.

An officer made contact with a vehicle in the 5400 block of Little Debbie sitting off the side of the road. The vehicle owner was found to be an individual from a local church looking for homeless people to get them out of the cold weather. None were found.

Collegedale officers checked under the bridges in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway and the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway for any homeless individuals who may have been out in the extreme cold. No one was located under either bridge.

A Collegedale officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 5600 block of Apison Pike driven by an identified fugitive out of Georgia. The vehicle fled from the officer. Several minutes later sheriffs deputies located the vehicle in the 5400 block of Village Garden Drive unoccupied and with the license plate removed. Witnesses advised that two occupants had fled the scene on foot. The deputies attempted to locate the suspects but were unsuccessful. Charges are pending against the driver.

While conducting a routine neighborhood patrol at the Barnsley Park neighborhood, a night shift officer located a mini-van with a back hatch open and parked in front of a home in the 9600 block of Mulberry Gap Way. Contact was made with the residence it was parked closest to and the officer was advised that the van belonged to out of town family members who must have forgotten to close it.


