4 Adults, 2 Children Reportedly Die In Cumberland County House Fire

Several people died early Monday morning in a house fire in Cumberland County. At this time it is believed that four adults and two children tragically died.

The Cumberland County Fire Department was dispatched in the early morning hours to a house fire at the 4300 block of Plateau Road. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The Emergency Management Agency, along with Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are currently at the scene with the Cumberland County Fire Department and Cumberland County Rescue Squad.

No foul play is suspected however, it is believed that several have perished in the fire. At this time it is believed that four adults and two children tragically died.

Additional releases will be forthcoming but no names are being released until the victims have been officially identified and the family notified.