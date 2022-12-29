Man In Stolen Vehicle Shot And Killed In Gunbattle With Officers In Downtown Chattanooga

A man who fired shots at officers during pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Georgia was killed in downtown Chattanooga after a gunbattle with officers.

The Tuesday morning drama ended with a host of police officers on MLK Boulevard near the Federal Building.

One officer was hit, but not seriously injured.

The chase began around 5 a.m. Thursday as the suspect in the stolen car fired at pursuing officers.

The TBI will carry out the investigation.

A number of streets in the vicinity of the shooting were blocked off.