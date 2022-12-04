Candlelight Vigil Planned Monday At Coolidge Park To Remember Jasmine Pace

A vigil in remembrance of murder victim Jasmine Pace has been set for Monday at 7 p.m. at Coolidge Park.

Ms. Pace, 22, had been reported missing, then her body was discovered after her boyfriend, Jason Chen, was charged with her murder.

Friends said, "As we are mourning the loss of Jasmine Pace we want the community to come together, whether you know Jazzy or not. We need everyone to show up and support the friends and family in this hard time.

"At 7 p.m. we will hold a candlelight ceremony where everyone will have the opportunity to share a few words on how Jazzy affected your life or any kind memories you might have with her.

"We request instead of flowers (due to cats) we will have a letter box for anyone and everyone to write a letter of support or sweet personal memories you want the friends and family to have to cherish to always remember the light Jazzy was not only in our lives but everyone else’s.

"If anyone would like to, we are wearing the colors purple and white to represent domestic violence victims. We encourage everyone to come that is able, to show family and friends just how much an impact Jasmine had on everyone’s life."