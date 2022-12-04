Latest Headlines

Candlelight Vigil Planned Monday At Coolidge Park To Remember Jasmine Pace

  • Sunday, December 4, 2022
Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace

A vigil in remembrance of murder victim Jasmine Pace has been set for Monday at 7 p.m. at Coolidge Park.

Ms. Pace, 22, had been reported missing, then her body was discovered after her boyfriend, Jason Chen, was charged with her murder.

Friends said, "As we are mourning the loss of Jasmine Pace we want the community to come together, whether you know Jazzy or not. We need everyone to show up and support the friends and family in this hard time.

"At 7 p.m. we will hold a candlelight ceremony where everyone will have the opportunity to share a few words on how Jazzy affected your life or any kind memories you might have with her.

"We request instead of flowers (due to cats) we will have a letter box for anyone and everyone to write a letter of support or sweet personal memories you want the friends and family to have to cherish to always remember the light Jazzy was not only in our lives but everyone else’s.

"If anyone would like to, we are wearing the colors purple and white to represent domestic violence victims. We encourage everyone to come that is able, to show family and friends just how much an impact Jasmine had on everyone’s life."

Latest Headlines
Lady Vols Have Rare Losing Record After Falling To Undefeated Virginia Tech At Home
  • Sports
  • 12/4/2022
Miami Bound: Vols Earn New Year's Six Berth, First Orange Bowl Since 1998
  • Sports
  • 12/4/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols In Just 2 Years Went From Disarray To Impressive Accomplishment
Dan Fleser: Vols In Just 2 Years Went From Disarray To Impressive Accomplishment
  • Sports
  • 12/4/2022
PHOTOS: Lawson Whitaker Photos Of Mainx24 Parade
  • Breaking News
  • 12/4/2022
Candlelight Vigil Planned Monday At Coolidge Park To Remember Jasmine Pace
Candlelight Vigil Planned Monday At Coolidge Park To Remember Jasmine Pace
  • Breaking News
  • 12/4/2022
PHOTOS: More From Tyner's Win Over Riverside
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/4/2022
Breaking News
PHOTOS: Lawson Whitaker Photos Of Mainx24 Parade
  • 12/4/2022

The annual Mainx24 parade was held on East Main Street more

Police Blotter: Disruptive Circle K Customer Is Just Trying To Ride Her Skateboard; Woman Thinks Her Intoxicated Son Damaged Her Car
  • 12/4/2022

Police responded to a suspicious person at Circle K at 5501 Highway 153. The manager told police a white female wearing all white was walking around the gas station causing a pubic disorder, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/4/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO APPEAR ... more

Breaking News
VIDEO: MAINx24 Parade
  • 12/3/2022
PHOTOS: Photos Of Main x 24 Parade
  • 12/3/2022
Police Blotter: Man Just Released From Jail Hitchhiking On I-75 In His Pajamas; Tipsy Man Fell Asleep In Riverwalk Restroom
  • 12/3/2022
Investment Advisor Z. Cartter Patten Dies; Scion Of Prominent Family
  • 12/3/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/3/2022
Opinion
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
What Ever Happened?
  • 12/2/2022
Single Stream Is A Big Factor In This Mess
  • 12/2/2022
Sports
Miami Bound: Vols Earn New Year's Six Berth, First Orange Bowl Since 1998
  • 12/4/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols In Just 2 Years Went From Disarray To Impressive Accomplishment
Dan Fleser: Vols In Just 2 Years Went From Disarray To Impressive Accomplishment
  • 12/4/2022
Lady Vols Have Rare Losing Record After Falling To Undefeated Virginia Tech At Home
  • 12/4/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Dalton State Wins 73-52 At Middle Georgia State
  • 12/3/2022
Happenings
More Than 100 Events Held At MAINx24 Festival Celebrating Chattanooga's Southside
More Than 100 Events Held At MAINx24 Festival Celebrating Chattanooga's Southside
  • 12/2/2022
Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing On Sunday
  • 12/2/2022
Jerry Summers: Hard Questions On The Abrupt Budgetel Closing And Evictions
Jerry Summers: Hard Questions On The Abrupt Budgetel Closing And Evictions
  • 12/1/2022
Annual Candlelight Remembrance Services Held
Annual Candlelight Remembrance Services Held
  • 12/4/2022
PHOTOS: Hixson Christmas Tree Lighting
  • 12/4/2022
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Vieaux And McAllister
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Vieaux And McAllister
  • 12/2/2022
Lee University To Present Lessons And Carols
Lee University To Present Lessons And Carols
  • 12/2/2022
Best Of Grizzard - June Romance
Best Of Grizzard - June Romance
  • 12/2/2022
Slothrust Will Play At Barking Legs Dec. 10
  • 12/1/2022
With Hilarity And Heart, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Comes To CTC Stage Dec. 9-18
With Hilarity And Heart, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Comes To CTC Stage Dec. 9-18
  • 12/1/2022
Opinion
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Ultium Cells To Invest $275 Million To Expand Battery Cell Manufacturing Plant In Spring Hill
  • 12/2/2022
64 Communities To Receive Community Development Block Grants
  • 12/1/2022
MCR Acquires The Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown
MCR Acquires The Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown
  • 12/1/2022
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
  • 12/2/2022
Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora
  • 12/2/2022
41 Townhomes Planned At W. Bell Avenue In North Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular
  • 12/2/2022
Lee University, Church Of God Announce Scholarship For Children Of Ministers
  • 12/2/2022
Malco “Head Of The Class” Award Presented To Chattanooga State’s Alsept
Malco “Head Of The Class” Award Presented To Chattanooga State’s Alsept
  • 12/1/2022
Living Well
Erlanger Expands Partnership With Tennessee Oncology
  • 12/1/2022
Morning Pointe Offers Holiday Tips For Alzheimer’s And Dementia Caregivers And Families
Morning Pointe Offers Holiday Tips For Alzheimer’s And Dementia Caregivers And Families
  • 12/1/2022
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applicants For 2023-24 Academic Year
  • 12/1/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: To Reach Your Destination, It Helps to Know Where You're Going
Bob Tamasy: To Reach Your Destination, It Helps to Know Where You're Going
  • 12/1/2022
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135th Anniversary
  • 12/1/2022
"We Can Learn From Our Giving God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/1/2022
Obituaries
Betty Lou Hyatt Norwood
Betty Lou Hyatt Norwood
  • 12/4/2022
Dorothy Ann Lewis
Dorothy Ann Lewis
  • 12/4/2022
Thelma “Billie” Elizabeth McKinney
Thelma “Billie” Elizabeth McKinney
  • 12/4/2022
Area Obituaries
Huffstuttler, Wanda Faye (Guild)
Huffstuttler, Wanda Faye (Guild)
  • 12/4/2022
Roberts, Betty Sharon (LaFayette)
Roberts, Betty Sharon (LaFayette)
  • 12/3/2022
Stilwell, Richard "Rick" (McDonald)
Stilwell, Richard "Rick" (McDonald)
  • 12/2/2022