Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, JOHNATHAN PATRICK 
2900 LAUREL RIDGE WAY EAST POINT, 30344 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOLDEN, TRISTAN ALEXANDER 
11902 MCGHEE RD APISON, 373029757 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CAMACHO, OCTAVIO 
UNKNOWN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN 
6354 FAIRVIEW DR HIXSON, 373432393 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

DUKE, JASON T 
402 GILLSPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

EVANS, SHANNON ROSE 
701 BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELDER, SHALENIA N 
2454 KATHI KIM ST COCOA, 32926 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, BRIAN KEITH 
8532 RICARDO LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON 
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENRY, WALTER L 
3499 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 373510430 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HICKEY, KEYLON ROYCE 
13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

HODGE, MARQUAILA D 
1340 NORTHWEST MOORE PL CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN 
1835 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213023 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37465 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEWIS, SCOTT EDWARD 
136 RAINS AVE NASHVILLE, 372035316 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 10000
THEFT OF A FIREARM
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY A FELON

MACK, JACQUES C 
24 FRAWLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

MCBRYAR, AMANDA LASHAY 
1110 ARKILLOUS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

MITCHELL, MATTHEW TRE NELL 
436 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

NORMAN, MITCHELL M 
1645 FLAGSTONE PT NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN 
9323 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT ROBBERY)

PARKS, JAVAN DJANE 
3712 MCCOOL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN 
4314A RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122712 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN 
3209 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062122 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMPSON, PAUL FLETCHER 
11440 HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)

TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL 
1012 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032223 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

US-CHIPEL, SANDOVAL 
2003 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
ALEXANDER, JOHNATHAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOLDEN, TRISTAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
DEWS, WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DUKE, JASON T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
EVANS, SHANNON ROSE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELDER, SHALENIA N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENRY, WALTER L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HICKEY, KEYLON ROYCE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
HODGE, MARQUAILA D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/04/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, STEVEN W
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LEWIS, SCOTT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/09/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 10000
  • THEFT OF A FIREARM
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY A FELON
MACK, JACQUES C
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
MCBRYAR, AMANDA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
MITCHELL, MATTHEW TRE NELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NORMAN, MITCHELL M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT ROBBERY)
PARKS, JAVAN DJANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMPSON, PAUL FLETCHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


