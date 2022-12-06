Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, JOHNATHAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BOLDEN, TRISTAN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) DEWS, WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DUKE, JASON T

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/16/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR EVANS, SHANNON ROSE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/14/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FELDER, SHALENIA N

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, BRIAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENRY, WALTER L

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/21/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HICKEY, KEYLON ROYCE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON HODGE, MARQUAILA D

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/04/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JONES, STEVEN W

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 05/03/1960

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LEWIS, SCOTT EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/09/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 10000

THEFT OF A FIREARM

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY A FELON MACK, JACQUES C

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/16/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE MCBRYAR, AMANDA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) MITCHELL, MATTHEW TRE NELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION NORMAN, MITCHELL M

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT ROBBERY) PARKS, JAVAN DJANE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/05/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SIMPSON, PAUL FLETCHER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/04/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000) TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



