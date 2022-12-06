Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, JOHNATHAN PATRICK
2900 LAUREL RIDGE WAY EAST POINT, 30344
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOLDEN, TRISTAN ALEXANDER
11902 MCGHEE RD APISON, 373029757
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CAMACHO, OCTAVIO
UNKNOWN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN
6354 FAIRVIEW DR HIXSON, 373432393
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
DUKE, JASON T
402 GILLSPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
EVANS, SHANNON ROSE
701 BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELDER, SHALENIA N
2454 KATHI KIM ST COCOA, 32926
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, BRIAN KEITH
8532 RICARDO LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENRY, WALTER L
3499 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 373510430
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HICKEY, KEYLON ROYCE
13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
HODGE, MARQUAILA D
1340 NORTHWEST MOORE PL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN
1835 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213023
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37465
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEWIS, SCOTT EDWARD
136 RAINS AVE NASHVILLE, 372035316
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 10000
THEFT OF A FIREARM
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY A FELON
MACK, JACQUES C
24 FRAWLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
MCBRYAR, AMANDA LASHAY
1110 ARKILLOUS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
MITCHELL, MATTHEW TRE NELL
436 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NORMAN, MITCHELL M
1645 FLAGSTONE PT NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN
9323 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT ROBBERY)
PARKS, JAVAN DJANE
3712 MCCOOL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
4314A RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122712
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
3209 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062122
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMPSON, PAUL FLETCHER
11440 HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL
1012 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032223
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
US-CHIPEL, SANDOVAL
2003 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, JOHNATHAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BOLDEN, TRISTAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|DEWS, WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DUKE, JASON T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|EVANS, SHANNON ROSE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FELDER, SHALENIA N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALL, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HENRY, WALTER L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HICKEY, KEYLON ROYCE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|HODGE, MARQUAILA D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/04/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, STEVEN W
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LEWIS, SCOTT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/09/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 10000
- THEFT OF A FIREARM
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF METH
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY A FELON
|
|MACK, JACQUES C
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|MCBRYAR, AMANDA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|MITCHELL, MATTHEW TRE NELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|NORMAN, MITCHELL M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
|
|OSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT ROBBERY)
|
|PARKS, JAVAN DJANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SIMPSON, PAUL FLETCHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
|
|TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2022
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|