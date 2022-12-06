Bond Hearing Set For Jason Chen On Friday At Noon

A bond hearing has been set on Friday at noon for Jason Chen, who is charged in the murder of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace.

Chen made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

His attorney, Josh Weiss, said it is expected that a preliminary hearing in the case will be in mid or late January.

Chen, who is also 22, was earlier brought to Hamilton County from his home county, Williamson County.

Ms. Pace had been reported missing, then Chen was charged after authorities searched his apartment on Tremont Street and found several areas of blood. He was also seen buying cleaning supplies at the Walgreens on N. Market Street.

When he was arrested, the body of Ms. Pace had not been found. However, it was later located at a boat ramp at Suck Creek.