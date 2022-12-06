Road Closure Announced On Davidson Road Due To Flooding

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces a road closure at 7600 Davidson Road (flood gates are down) due to reports of flooding.
Officials said, "Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers or traffic control devices in these areas.
"Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 423-643-6311 or, if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department non-emergency number at 423-698-2525.
"Remember to never attempt to cross flooded roads."
