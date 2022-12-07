Commissioners Concerned About Delay On Building New Tyner High/Middle School

County Commissioners said Wednesday they were concerned that work has not started on building a new Tyner High/Middle School.

Commissioner David Sharpe said it was suppose to start now in order to get it ready to open in 2024.

He and other commissioners said they had heard there is a funding shortfall for the project, but have not been given any specifics.

Commissioner Sharpe said he inquired of the staff of County Mayor Weston Wamp and did not get the information he was seeking.

Commissioner Greg Beck said he was told that, according to "Talk Radio," there was a $20 million shortfall.

He said funding had been in place for several years, but no action was being taken.

He said the school is in his District 5 and constituents ask him about it, but he has not been kept informed.

Claire McVay, Wamp chief of staff, said there is a shortfall. She said a source has not yet been found to fill the shortfall.

The County Commission in October 2021 approved $90 million in school bonds, including $70 million for the Tyner project.

At the time, the project was estimated to cost $65 million to $70 million.

Commissioner Beck said since that time costs have gone up substantially.

Tyner students held a walkout in August 2021 protesting deteriorating and unsafe conditions at the school.