City Employee Injured When Leaf-Blowing Truck Overturns

Chattanooga firefighters worked an extrication on Gadd Road on Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

It happened at 10 a.m. at 537 Gadd Road when a city leaf-blowing truck struck a pole and then overturned on its side in a ditch, pinning the driver inside. He was trapped in his seat by the steering wheel. Fire companies responded and crews quickly removed part of the roof of the truck. Then they moved the steering wheel to get the driver out.

Squad 13, Squad 7, Ladder 19, Battalion 2 (Green Shift) and members of CFD’s Special Operations Division were on the call, along with CPD and HCEMS.

The tracker on the vehicle shows it was driving in the low 20s and no other vehicles were involved, according to the Department of Public Works.