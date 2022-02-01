Police Blotter: Confused Man Thinks He's Being Stalked; Woman Is Scared By Aggressive Driver

A man at the DoubleTree Hotel at 407 Chestnut St. called police and said a man was possibly stalking him and sitting in a truck across the road from his hotel, but then said he heard a buzz saw above him, while he was on the phone with dispatch. The man said this would be the same male from another call. Once on scene the officer spoke with the man who said he was at a hotel earlier when this man was trying to break into that room, and said the man’s name, however in the earlier report he said the man's name was another name. While on scene he said the man’s truck was across the street, saying it was a grey truck but when showing the officer, the truck he was referring to was a black truck. The man said the truck should have a Georgia tag as he knew the man to live in Canton, Ga. The officer left, saying he would check with the front desk to ensure a man under the name given was not staying in the hotel, and there was not. The officer then checked the truck the man claimed to be the man’s, however it had an Ohio tag, not Georgia. The officer then left the area. The man called 911 three more times on this date saying other people were beating on the door to his room and warping the mirror on the wall because "they were trying to come through the wall." The mirror is designed to have a warp in it and the only noise the officer heard on the floor each time he was present was an air conditioning unit or the man moving in his room. The officer warned the man of Tennessee's misuse of 911 law, then left the area.

* * *

A woman at Tommie F. Brown International Academy at 718 East 8th St. said after starting her vehicle she noticed it did not sound right. She later discovered her catalytic converter had been cut from underneath her car.

* * *

A man who works for the Hamilton County Schools bus system wanted to report a silver Honda car with New York plates ran a stop sign and nearly hit a student disembarking from the bus on East Brainerd Road.

* * *

A woman told police while she was traveling south on Mountain Creek Road, traffic stopped in front of her and so she stopped too. While stopped, a man behind her got out of his car and began yelling obscenities at her. When traffic began to move again, the woman pulled over. The man however, did not follow her. No contact was made with the unknown man, who was wearing a tan jacket with a traffic vest.

* * *

A man at 2020 Gunbarrel Road said he realized he had left his wallet in his vehicle. When he returned to his unlocked car someone had rummaged through it. He searched for his wallet but has been unable to locate it. He thinks it was stolen from his car. The man’s wallet is a brown Coach wallet containing a driver’s license, insurance cards, Chime debit and credit cards, and a US Bank debit card.

* * *

An officer was on West 37th Street and saw a black Nissan Altima. He could smell marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The officer followed the car for several blocks and ensured that the marijuana was emitting from that particular vehicle. The officer saw the rear window was too dark. The officer conducted a traffic stop at 1020 West 37th St. and spoke with the driver and a passenger. The officer asked the driver when was the last time marijuana was smoked in the vehicle and he began to become argumentative. The officer saw loose marijuana particles on his pants. He was asked to exit the car and he gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. The officer found a small amount of marijuana that had been stuffed into the passenger seat pocket. The driver was given a warning for window tint, simple possession and driver's license law. The passenger had a valid license and the officer allowed him to drive away from the scene.

* * *

Police were notified of a Toyota Highlander at the gas pumps at the Circle K at 4119 13th Ave. The vehicle had been sitting there for at least four hours. The clerk called and wanted the police to check it out. An officer found the SUV parked at the gas pumps unoccupied. After running the tag information, the officer found it had been reported stolen. The officer found three fingerprints on the vehicle and was able to recover them. After getting the fingerprints off the vehicle the owner was notified but did not answer. The SUV was then towed from the scene by A 1 Towing. The officer went inside the store to try and look at video. The video showed the Highlander pull into the gas pump and then another black sedan pulled into another gas pump. The driver of the sedan got out and walked into the store. After walking in, the passenger of the Highlander walked in behind him. They both started shopping and the man in the sedan paid for both of their items. They walked out of the store. After several minutes of the Highlander sitting, the rear lights turned off. The sedan then pulled to the passenger side of the Highlander and left the scene. No one returned to the Highlander and there was no other movement until police arrived. The fingerprints were then turned in as evidence and the vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling north on Central Avenue when a blue Mazda slowed down and he rear ended it. The vehicle then took off. The man had barely a scratch on the front of his vehicle so he did not wish to make a crash report. He did want a miscellaneous report in case the other party called in saying he hit and ran. The man's vehicle is a 2002 Ford Explorer.

* * *

Police observed a vehicle traveling east on Maple Street Court with no tag light. Police initiated a stop on Poplar Street and spoke with the driver and front seat passenger. Police saw the passenger moving around in the car, placing his hands in the back seat and near the front floor board. Police asked both men to exit the vehicle for officer safety. While speaking to both, the driver admitted he had a "blunt" in the vehicle. Police searched the car and did not find a "blunt". The driver was given a warning.

* * *

An officer responded to O'Grady Drive to assist a man in getting to the homeless shelter. Once on scene the man refused to speak with police and did not wish to go anywhere. He has a history of calling in to 911 dispatch for non-emergencies. The officer told him to quit calling 911 unless he had a real emergency or else he will be going to jail.

* * *

A woman on Youngstown Road called police and said her dog was hit by a car. She said her daughter took the dog outside at approximately midnight and a white two-door truck struck her shih-tzu. The woman said she was unsure if the driver intentionally struck the dog or if it was accidental. She went to speak to the man who was driving the truck and he said he didn't speak English. She said the man lived on the same street but was unsure of the exact address. She took her dog to River Veterinary Clinic on Amnicola Highway for treatment.

* * *

A woman said she was traveling on the S curves when a vehicle pulled in front of her and brake checked her. She said the driver did it several times and that it was making her nervous. The woman said the driver also pulled up to her vehicle and the passenger pushed her mirror. She called 911 and showed the vehicle that was harassing her. Once she showed them that she was on the phone with 911, they took off. The woman said she was scared and wanted to make police aware.