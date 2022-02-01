 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 38.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Mike For Judge Campaign Raises $115,285 In Support Of Mike Dumitru's Campaign For Circuit Court Judge

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced that it has raised $115,235 from 251 donors to support Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the next Division II Circuit Court judge in Hamilton County.

The campaign has a cash-on-hand balance of $94,717 with multiple major fundraisers planned in the coming weeks, officials said.

“Since launching his campaign last year, Mike has seen a wave of enthusiastic support from individuals all across Hamilton County and from those who know his character and values as a conservative, husband, father of two children, community leader and one of the leading attorneys in Chattanooga,” said John Germ, finance chair for the Mike for Judge campaign.

He said, "The fundraising efforts of Mike’s Finance Committee have been a tremendous success in many ways so far, and each of us is grateful to everyone who has donated to Mike’s campaign and chosen to support him in this important election.”

Officials said, The campaign continues to focus on three characteristics that define Mike Dumitru’s values as a Republican and overall vision and temperament for serving as a Circuit Court judge: 

-         Decisive: Mike understands that decisions, hard as they may be, are necessary to ensure all disputes are resolved efficiently and timely.

-         Dedicated: Mike is fully dedicated to his family, his community, and the rule of law.

-         Disciplined: Mike will carry his disciplined approach to the bench in order to preserve and protect the integrity of the law. As a Republican, he understands the importance of protecting the laws as they were written by our legislators and will not legislate from the bench."   

Donnie Hutcherson, campaign treasurer for the Mike for Judge campaign, said “Thanks to the incredible work of the community and business leaders serving on the Finance Committee, we have taken an important step to reaching our fundraising goal for this campaign.  The campaign fully expects to have the resources it needs to communicate with voters and share Mike’s story of commitment, character, and experience – a story that we all believe makes him the right candidate to be the next Circuit Court Judge in Hamilton County.“

The Republican primary for the Division II Circuit Court race will be held on Tuesday, May 3.

 


February 1, 2022

City Communications Director Departs After Short Tenure With Kelly Administration

February 1, 2022

Mike For Judge Campaign Raises $115,285 In Support Of Mike Dumitru's Campaign For Circuit Court Judge

February 1, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The city's director of communications, Mary Beth Ikard, is leaving after a short tenure. She was appointed to the post in early August. Officials said she is "pursuing other opportunities." ... (click for more)

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced that it has raised $115,235 from 251 donors to support Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the next Division II Circuit Court judge in Hamilton County. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVAREZ, ROLANDO VALADEZ 1845 BAYLONG PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE ... (click for more)



Breaking News

City Communications Director Departs After Short Tenure With Kelly Administration

The city's director of communications, Mary Beth Ikard, is leaving after a short tenure. She was appointed to the post in early August. Officials said she is "pursuing other opportunities." Ms. Ikard previously was the director of sustainability for Mayor John Cooper and the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. She was originally appointed in 2015 by ... (click for more)

Mike For Judge Campaign Raises $115,285 In Support Of Mike Dumitru's Campaign For Circuit Court Judge

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced that it has raised $115,235 from 251 donors to support Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the next Division II Circuit Court judge in Hamilton County. The campaign has a cash-on-hand balance of $94,717 with multiple major fundraisers planned in the coming weeks, officials said. “Since launching his campaign last year, Mike has seen a ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

AN ONION for the prevailing rumor Groundhog Day will coincide with Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Groundhog Day will be celebrated for the 136 th time tomorrow; Biden’s speech is March 1. (The odds that Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow in the morning at 6:30 a.m. on Gobbler’s Knob are weak; the forecast calling for cloudy skies.) According to legend, if the critter ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Win Overtime Thriller, 86-83, Over Arkansas

Battling back from a 13-point deficit, the No. 7/5 Lady Vols defeated Arkansas 86-83 in overtime Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (19-2, 8-1 SEC) found key offense from a number of contributors, Jordan Horston scored 24 points, Rae Burrell was clutch down the stretch, sinking 17 of her 21 points in the second half and overtime. Tamari Key got it done at the ... (click for more)

They're Back - CFC Women's Team Details Announced Monday Night

he Chattanooga Football Club Women’s team is back, but it is not unchanged. Supporters who have been calling for a revival of the CFC women’s team (they last played in 2018) gathered at the Moxy Hotel in downtown Chattanooga on Monday evening for an official announcement of the team’s branding and league. “It’s not just CFC now with women. We have different fan bases ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors