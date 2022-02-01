Mike For Judge Campaign Raises $115,285 In Support Of Mike Dumitru's Campaign For Circuit Court Judge

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced that it has raised $115,235 from 251 donors to support Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the next Division II Circuit Court judge in Hamilton County.

The campaign has a cash-on-hand balance of $94,717 with multiple major fundraisers planned in the coming weeks, officials said.

“Since launching his campaign last year, Mike has seen a wave of enthusiastic support from individuals all across Hamilton County and from those who know his character and values as a conservative, husband, father of two children, community leader and one of the leading attorneys in Chattanooga,” said John Germ, finance chair for the Mike for Judge campaign.

He said, "The fundraising efforts of Mike’s Finance Committee have been a tremendous success in many ways so far, and each of us is grateful to everyone who has donated to Mike’s campaign and chosen to support him in this important election.”

Officials said, The campaign continues to focus on three characteristics that define Mike Dumitru’s values as a Republican and overall vision and temperament for serving as a Circuit Court judge:

- Decisive: Mike understands that decisions, hard as they may be, are necessary to ensure all disputes are resolved efficiently and timely.

- Dedicated: Mike is fully dedicated to his family, his community, and the rule of law.

- Disciplined: Mike will carry his disciplined approach to the bench in order to preserve and protect the integrity of the law. As a Republican, he understands the importance of protecting the laws as they were written by our legislators and will not legislate from the bench."

Donnie Hutcherson, campaign treasurer for the Mike for Judge campaign, said “Thanks to the incredible work of the community and business leaders serving on the Finance Committee, we have taken an important step to reaching our fundraising goal for this campaign. The campaign fully expects to have the resources it needs to communicate with voters and share Mike’s story of commitment, character, and experience – a story that we all believe makes him the right candidate to be the next Circuit Court Judge in Hamilton County.“

The Republican primary for the Division II Circuit Court race will be held on Tuesday, May 3.