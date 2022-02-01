 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 53.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Reports 62 More Coronavirus Deaths And 6,913 New Cases

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 62 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,655.

There are 6,913 new cases reported on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,849,369 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 103,305, which is an increase of 273 since Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 11,744 cases, up 55; 108 deaths

Chattooga County: 5,048 cases, up 8; 101 deaths

Dade County: 2,387 cases, up 12; 23 deaths

Walker County: 12,784 cases, up 95; 153 deaths

Whitfield County: 26,406 cases, up 49; 347 deaths, up 1


A man at the DoubleTree Hotel at 407 Chestnut St. called police and said a man was possibly stalking him and sitting in a truck across the road from his hotel, but then said he heard a buzz saw above him, while he was on the phone with dispatch. The man said this would be the same male from another call. Once on scene the officer spoke with the man who said he was at a hotel earlier ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 878 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 527 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 89,878. There were 11 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 999. Of the 11 deaths reported Tuesday by the Hamilton County Health Department, 10 were new and one was a ... (click for more)

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

AN ONION for the prevailing rumor Groundhog Day will coincide with Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Groundhog Day will be celebrated for the 136 th time tomorrow; Biden’s speech is March 1. (The odds that Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow in the morning at 6:30 a.m. on Gobbler’s Knob are weak; the forecast calling for cloudy skies.) According to legend, if the critter ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Use Toughness To Erase 13-Point Arkansas Lead

One of the highlights of Tennessee’s performance against Arkansas Monday night was destined to a lowlight. Tamari Key, a 6-foot-6 center who does her best work somewhere around the rim, went down on the court to save the basketball, shoveling the ball from under the basket to guard Jordan Walker, who was out on the wing. Walker went to her knee and then scrambled to her ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named To Wooden Top 20 Late Season List

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard is having an amazing season and is getting national attention as one of 20 players on the Wooden Award Top 20 Late Season Watch List. The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Late Season Top 20 Watch List Monday evening on ESPNU. Chosen by a poll of national college ... (click for more)


