Georgia Reports 62 More Coronavirus Deaths And 6,913 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 62 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,655.

There are 6,913 new cases reported on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,849,369 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 103,305, which is an increase of 273 since Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 11,744 cases, up 55; 108 deaths



Chattooga County: 5,048 cases, up 8; 101 deaths



Dade County: 2,387 cases, up 12; 23 deaths



Walker County: 12,784 cases, up 95; 153 deaths

Whitfield County: 26,406 cases, up 49; 347 deaths, up 1