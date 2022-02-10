Hamilton County Reports 1 More COVID Death And 225 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 225 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 243 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 95,820.

There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 1,021. It is reported the death was a white female, age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 212 in Hamilton County, down from 219 on Wednesday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 75 Hamilton County inpatients and 36 patients are in ICU, no change from Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 90,514, which is 94 percent. There are 4,285 active cases, compared to 4,739 on Wednesday.