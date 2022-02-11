Georgia Has 99 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,899 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 99 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,560.

There are 2,899 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,889,880 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 105,350, which is an increase of 209 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 12,142 cases, up 42; 117 deaths, up 1



Chattooga County: 5,184 cases, up 6; 104 deaths, up 1



Dade County: 2,450 cases, up 6; 25 deaths, up 1



Walker County: 13,142 cases, up 36; 164 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 26,985 cases, up 36; 35 4deaths, up 1