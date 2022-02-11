City Establishes Department Of Early Learning; Karitsa Jones To Be Administrator

The city is setting up a Department of Early Learning that will be headed up by Karitsa Jones, county school board member who recently joined the Kelly administration.

Ms. Jones was initially named to lead the city’s Community Forward Schools Partnership.

The new department will manage the city of Chattanooga Head Start and Early Head Start programs, manage the city of Chattanooga Foster Grandparent program, and manage partnerships with Hamilton County Schools and early learning centers throughout Chattanooga.

As part of the Department of Early Learning, there will be created a Head Start Governing Board.

The board shall: 1) be the governing body for the City of Chattanooga Head Start and Early Head Start Programs; 2) be directly responsible for overseeing the legal and fiscal affairs of the City of Chattanooga Head Start and Early Head Start programs; and 3) fulfill the responsibilities and requirements set forth in 42 USC § 9837 and other applicable federal, state, and local laws, rules, and regulations."

The Board shall be composed of 15 members. The mayor shall appoint five members

to the Board, each member of the City Council shall appoint one member to the Board,

and the Hamilton County Mayor shall appoint one (1) member to the Board. Prospective

members who are appointed by City Council shall live in the district of the Council member

who appointed them. The prospective Board members appointed by the City Mayor and by

each City Council member shall be subject to confirmation by a majority of the City

Council.



Not less than one (1) member shall have a background and expertise in fiscal management

or accounting; not less than one (1) member shall have a background and expertise in early

childhood education and development; and not less than one (1) member shall be a licensed

attorney familiar with issues that come before the Board. Additional members shall (I)

reflect the community to be served and include parents of children who are currently, or

were formerly, enrolled in Head Start programs; and (II) are selected for their expertise in

education, business administration, or community affairs from the following categories:

private social service agencies; educational institutions; child services; business

organizations; veteran organizations; religious institutions; and low income residents of the

City.

The terms of the members of the Head Start Governing Board shall be for two years. Initially, the members of the Board shall be appointed so that they hold office for staggered terms. The members appointed from City Council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9, and three (3) of the City

Mayor appointments shall be initially appointed for one (1) year terms. The members appointed

from City Council districts 2, 4, 6, and 8, and two (2) of the City Mayor appointments and the one

(1) County Mayor appointment shall be initially appointed for two (2) year terms. Upon the

expiration of the term of any appointed member, a successor shall serve a term of two (2) years.



The failure of any member to attend two consecutive meetings or three meetings within any

calendar year shall be the basis for removal by the City Mayor and reappointment of another

member by the City Mayor, subject to the confirmation of a majority of the City Council. Should

any vacancy occur on the Board by death, resignation, or removal of a member, the member's

unexpired term shall be filled by appointment of a member residing in the same district as the

member vacating the Board, if possible. No member, other than an elected official or his designee,

may serve more than two consecutive terms on the Board.

The governance authority of the Head Start Governing Board "shall be limited to the City of Chattanooga Head Start and Early Head Start programs only. The Board shall not have any governance, administrative, nor operational authority over the Department of Early Learning, its administrator, directors, managers, or staff. All administrative and operational authority over the Department of Early Learning shall be vested in the City Mayor and in the administrator of the department, as set forth in Sec. 2-649 below, and her or his executive leadership team."