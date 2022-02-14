 Monday, February 14, 2022 51.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Chattanooga Airport Expands Service With Nonstop Route To Miami

Monday, February 14, 2022

Passengers now have more options at the Chattanooga Airport with a new nonstop route to Miami. American Airlines will begin the new service on Saturday, May 7. With the new route, the Chattanooga Airport will offer nonstop service to three Florida cities, meeting increased demand from passengers, who are traveling for leisure and business.

 

“The Chattanooga Airport has focused on securing new routes to meet the needs and wishes of passengers, and we’re thankful to our partners like American for increasing their offerings,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport.

“Miami has been on our radar for a while, and we’re just as excited as passengers to have this flight and for the opportunities it brings for vacation and business.”

 

The new route between Chattanooga and Miami will include Saturday-only service under the following schedule:

 

  • Depart CHA at 6:17 a.m. | Arrive MIA at 8:20 a.m.
  • Depart MIA at 9:50 p.m. | Arrive CHA at 11:58 p.m.

 

The flight, an Embraer 175, will seat 76, including 12 in first class. The Miami International Airport connects passengers to 92 international destinations, including 35 cities across the Caribbean and every country in Latin America. The expanded service from Chattanooga will also provide easy access to PortMiami – the largest passenger port in the world – for both cruising and business.

 

“The Chattanooga Airport is a key economic driver for our region, and expanding our air service to include highly sought-after destinations is of critical importance to our business community,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Service to Miami is a win for our residents, and we will continue to work hard to increase both our domestic and international reach to help employers grow their Chattanooga footprint.”

 

With the addition of Miami, the Chattanooga Airport offers nonstop service to nine cities and connections to countless destinations. For more information and to book a flight from the Chattanooga Airport, visit www.chattairport.com. 

 


February 14, 2022

Cleveland Police Issue Numerous Citations, Make 2 DUI Arrests In Sobriety Checks

February 14, 2022

Police Blotter: Police Follow Suspicious Car And Then Occupants Flee On Foot; "Tara" Keeps Banging On Man's Door

February 14, 2022

Trion, Ga., Man Faces Up To 30 Years In Prison After Guilty Plea In Child Sex Case


Officers with the Cleveland Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint and enforcement in the areas of Keith Street, 25th Street, North Lee Highway and Inman Street this past Saturday. ... (click for more)

Police were patrolling on Portland Street due to it being deemed a focus location because of gun-related violence in that area. As the officer pulled onto Portland Street, he saw multiple black ... (click for more)

A Trion, Ga., man faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in a child sex case. Eric Daniel Lewis is to be sentenced on April 7 by Judge Charles Atchley. Prosecutor said in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Cleveland Police Issue Numerous Citations, Make 2 DUI Arrests In Sobriety Checks

Officers with the Cleveland Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint and enforcement in the areas of Keith Street, 25th Street, North Lee Highway and Inman Street this past Saturday. The sobriety checkpoint was conducted from 7-9 p.m. and localized on Keith Street at 23rd Street in the northbound lanes of traffic. Officials said 462 vehicles came through the checkpoint, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Police Follow Suspicious Car And Then Occupants Flee On Foot; "Tara" Keeps Banging On Man's Door

Police were patrolling on Portland Street due to it being deemed a focus location because of gun-related violence in that area. As the officer pulled onto Portland Street, he saw multiple black males on the sidewalk area leading to a residence. Three or four of the men jumped into a white 1999 Toyota 4Runner and quickly sped away. The vehicle made a right turn from Portland Street ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Siskin’s Possibilities

Travis Mills, one of the most inspirational speakers in America today, will headline this spring’s Virtual Possibilities Event for Siskin Hospital yet that’s not the great part about it. Travis is one of five combat veterans who lost both arms and both legs to a Taliban IED in Afghanistan and has lived to tell about it. Still, that’s not the great part of the story. Oh, it’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Personnel Come Through

Both Tennessee basketball teams have gotten a lot out of their respective rosters this season. The Lady Vols have played all season without starter Marta Suarez (foot surgery) and went without All-SEC wing Rae Burrell for 12 games. They’ve covered for those absences in impressive fashion, going 21-4 overall and 10-2 in SEC play. The Lady Vols currently are projected as a No. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Wrestlers Blank VMI & Presbyterian

The Chattanooga Mocs had a near-perfect performance on the wrestling mat Sunday afternoon at Maclellan Gym. It was Senior Day where six young men were recognized for their contribution and success of Chattanooga wrestling and it was also the final two home matches of the season. Those six included George Coleman, Fabian Gutierrez, Colton Landers, Franco Valdes, Matthew Waddell ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors