Georgia Has 124 More Coronavirus Deaths And 4,837 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 124 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,684.

There are 4,837 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,864,653 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 105,679, which is an increase of 329 since Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 12,175 cases, up 33; 117 deaths



Chattooga County: 5,197 cases, up 13; 108 deaths, up 4



Dade County: 2,461 cases, up 11; 25 deaths



Walker County: 13,188 cases, up 46; 164 deaths

Whitfield County: 27,058 cases, up 73; 362 deaths