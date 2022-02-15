 Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Signal Mountain Back To Square One After 2 City Manager Finalists Are Rejected; Interim Leaving; Several City Staff Jobs Unfilled

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 - by Gail Perry

By the first council meeting in February, the search for Signal Mountain’s new town manager had been narrowed down to two applicants. At the Feb. 14 meeting, the Signal Mountain Council decided not to move forward with either of the two candidates.

Honna Rogers, consultant with Municipal Technical Advisory Services (MTAS) which is advising the council in the process of filling the vacant position, said that she had sent a survey to each council member after the special called meeting on Feb.

7, after which two candidates remained. The response she got was unanimous not to move forward. Council member Andrew Gardner said those interviewed for the job were just not the right fit for Signal Mountain.

 

Starting over again, Ms. Rogers said she would begin advertising for the next round of applications in hopes of receiving enough for her to score the candidates in time for the March 21 meeting. The next step will be to schedule interviews at the beginning of April. Mitchell Moore, who has been working as the interim town manager for several months, has other obligations and his contract is up March 4 after which he will be unable to continue, so Ms. Rogers will also help look for another interim city manager on Signal Mountain’s behalf.

 

Mr. Moore told the council that in the past month, he has spent much of his time in the search to fill multiple other job openings. Positions in the town that are vacant include Water Utility director, finance director/recorder and executive administrative assistant.

 

The town has also been looking for volunteers to complete several of Signal Mountain’s boards. At the meeting Monday night, some board appointments were approved. Bill Brouillard was appointed to the Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Katie Anderson, Lauren Hughes and Rachael Crumbliss, to the Parks Board, Clay Crumbliss and Lisa Crowder to the Personnel Committee and Aaron Westrate to the Recreation Board.

 

Two resolutions were passed on Monday. A contract was awarded to install slip lining in stormwater pipes near 608 Dunsinane Road for $38,050 with a 10 percent contingency, for a total of $42,350. Also approved was the distribution of the water fund in lieu of ad valorem tax payments (tax equivalent) on property of the public works within the town of Signal Mountain, to the town’s general fund in the amount of $43,695 for fiscal year 2021-2022.

 

Police Chief Mike Williams recognized two officers who took the initiative to do work which saved the town many thousands of dollars. He told the council that Detective Randy Poland and Lieutenant Daniel Fletcher installed additional police equipment such as lights, prisoner transport systems and deer guards on three new SUVs that the police department recently received. This work is customarily contracted out, adding a significant amount to new vehicles.  The two officers did this while performing their regular job, said the chief.

 

A volunteer has been in charge of streaming the town’s meetings to make them available for residents to watch online. This person is not able to cover all the meetings that are held. The cost of hiring someone to do this is not in the budget, said Council member Elizabeth Baker so the council needs to decide which meetings will be live streamed. Mayor Charles Poss suggested the possibility of outfitting the room so the council could do it themselves., or asking for volunteers from the high school who may be interested in doing it as a special project. For the time being, only the regular council meetings will be live streamed.

 

The audit report for the year ending in June 2021 was given to the council by CPA Brian Wright with Johnson, Murphey and Wright. He reported that the town had received a clean opinion.

 

A special work session meeting has been scheduled for Feb. 26. The next regular council meeting will be held on Feb. 28.

 


February 15, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

February 14, 2022

Woman Believes Ooltewah Man Put Something In Her Drink; Came To Her House And Raped Her

February 14, 2022

Property Leased By CHI Memorial At The Atrium On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $27.6 Million


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN-COOK, KATHLEEN 125 KINGWOOD DR ESST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

A woman said she believes a 46-year-old Ooltewah man put something in her drink to knock her out. She said he then came to her house and raped her. Anthony Woodall is charged in the incident ... (click for more)

The CHI Memorial Atrium at 1949 Gunbarrel Road has been sold for $27.6 million. CHI Memorial leases the facilities. The sale was from Chattanooga 1931 Medical Properties to Remedy Medical ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN-COOK, KATHLEEN 125 KINGWOOD DR ESST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD 3500 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE ... (click for more)

Woman Believes Ooltewah Man Put Something In Her Drink; Came To Her House And Raped Her

A woman said she believes a 46-year-old Ooltewah man put something in her drink to knock her out. She said he then came to her house and raped her. Anthony Woodall is charged in the incident on Sunday. The woman said she went out for drinks at a bar and ran into Woodall, who said "drinks were on him" that night. She said he asked again 20 minutes later and she allowed him ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Whenever & Forever

I wonder if the new devotional on the Fox News’ opinion site is because of Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl, or hallway-through-February but it doesn’t matter to me. My hero Max Lucado has just written about “God’s Forever Policy” to those among us who, “because of the downturns of life, can create such a sad state of affairs that we wonder if God still wants us.” Since I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Personnel Come Through

Both Tennessee basketball teams have gotten a lot out of their respective rosters this season. The Lady Vols have played all season without starter Marta Suarez (foot surgery) and went without All-SEC wing Rae Burrell for 12 games. They’ve covered for those absences in impressive fashion, going 21-4 overall and 10-2 in SEC play. The Lady Vols currently are projected as a No. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Wrestlers Blank VMI & Presbyterian

The Chattanooga Mocs had a near-perfect performance on the wrestling mat Sunday afternoon at Maclellan Gym. It was Senior Day where six young men were recognized for their contribution and success of Chattanooga wrestling and it was also the final two home matches of the season. Those six included George Coleman, Fabian Gutierrez, Colton Landers, Franco Valdes, Matthew Waddell ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors