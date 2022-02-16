AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 2/16/22

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
February 16, 2022
A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor ... (click for more)
Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz will take time to ponder testimony from several witnesses before he decides whether a woman charged in the murder of 34-year-old Kristal Michelle Reno is let ... (click for more)
One of the signature events in Red Bank is the annual Red Bank Jubilee and Festival. It traditionally begins with a parade down Dayton Boulevard that ends at the park where there are vendors, ... (click for more)
A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor had ceased work for Christmas around Dec. 24 and was to return to work around Jan. 1. Around the beginning of January, the contractor told the man he was COVID positive and would not be able ... (click for more)
Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz will take time to ponder testimony from several witnesses before he decides whether a woman charged in the murder of 34-year-old Kristal Michelle Reno is let out on bond.
Kimberly Smart, who was 32 at the time of the incident last December in Ooltewah, is charged with homicide. The victim was stabbed in the neck .
Her bond is set at ... (click for more)
It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents.
The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers.
Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention.
... (click for more)
In my high school years, I cannot come close to naming most of the agonizing classes I limped through. I know there was English, and I know I received a mammoth gift in escaping required geometry – a subject I have never once used in my 70 years plus – but biology? chemistry? Medieval history? Psychology was such a waste of time yet today I have a psychologist. Listen, I would rather ... (click for more)
Tennessee flipped the script on Kentucky in their SEC basketball rematch Tuesday night. The final score – 76-63 in the Vols’ favor – didn’t do justice to the scope of the role reversal before a raucous sellout of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Wildcats shot a scorching 67.9 percent from the floor in winning the first meeting, 107-79 a month ago in Lexington, Ky. They ... (click for more)
Getting payback for an earlier 28-point thumping at Kentucky, Tennessee on Tuesday night won handily in the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-63.
Playing a swarming defense and cutting way down on turnovers, the Vols built a 14-point halftime lead over the #4 Wildcats.
Tennessee had four players in double figures led by Santiago Vescovi's 18 points. Kennedy Chandler ... (click for more)