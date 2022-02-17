 Thursday, February 17, 2022 65.0°F   heavy rain fog/mist   Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 120 New Cases

Thursday, February 17, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 120 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 105 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,698. 

There were five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 1,057. It is reported the deaths were two males and three females; all white; three age 61-70, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 156 in Hamilton County, down from 164 on Wednesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 46 Hamilton County inpatients and 24 patients are in ICU, down from 30 on Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 93,246, which is 96 percent. There are 2,395 active cases, compared to 2,650 on Wednesday.


February 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Leaning Over Balcony Is Trespassed From Starbucks; Woman's Boyfriend Takes Her Phone And Keys

February 17, 2022

Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 120 New Cases

February 17, 2022

Georgia Has 133 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,500 More Cases


A man was inside Starbucks at 225 Broad St. and had his papers and belongings spread out over multiple tables and chairs in the upstairs seating area. The manager said he saw the man leaning ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 120 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 105 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,698. There were ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 133 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,018. There are 1,500 new cases reported on Thursday, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Leaning Over Balcony Is Trespassed From Starbucks; Woman's Boyfriend Takes Her Phone And Keys

A man was inside Starbucks at 225 Broad St. and had his papers and belongings spread out over multiple tables and chairs in the upstairs seating area. The manager said he saw the man leaning uncomfortably far over the balcony barrier and appeared to have almost fallen over several times. An officer spoke with the man as he was walking north on Broad Street across from Starbucks. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 120 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 120 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 105 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,698. There were five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 1,057. It is reported the deaths were two males and three females; all white; three age 61-70, one ... (click for more)

Opinion

The County Should Get Out Of The Ambulance Business

County Mayor Coppinger, thank you for acknowledging what a burden it would be for taxpayers to provide an adequate ambulance service through a government bureaucracy. Throwing more money at it won’t fix the problem though. People in the healthcare industry typically don’t favor working for bureaucrats, which is the real problem in Hamilton County. Do like a lot of other counties ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Equity - It's Baloney

The newspaper’s headline blared, “(Schools) Official Reaffirms Commitment to Equity” and I, for one, have about had it up to here with “equity.” We all know there is no such thing and, when I read about “diversity,” that is just today’s dance-around word for racism, pure and simple. I’m sick and tired of the race card and before some of the “woke” mongers hurl expletives at me, ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Flips The Script Against #4 Wildcats

Tennessee flipped the script on Kentucky in their SEC basketball rematch Tuesday night. The final score – 76-63 in the Vols’ favor – didn’t do justice to the scope of the role reversal before a raucous sellout of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Wildcats shot a scorching 67.9 percent from the floor in winning the first meeting, 107-79 a month ago in Lexington, Ky. They ... (click for more)

Vols Avenge 28-Point Thumping At Kentucky; Win Handily On Home Floor

Getting payback for an earlier 28-point thumping at Kentucky, Tennessee on Tuesday night won handily in the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-63. Playing a swarming defense and cutting way down on turnovers, the Vols built a 14-point halftime lead over the #4 Wildcats. Tennessee had four players in double figures led by Santiago Vescovi's 18 points. Kennedy Chandler ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors