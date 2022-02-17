Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 120 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 120 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 105 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,698.

There were five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 1,057. It is reported the deaths were two males and three females; all white; three age 61-70, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 156 in Hamilton County, down from 164 on Wednesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 46 Hamilton County inpatients and 24 patients are in ICU, down from 30 on Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 93,246, which is 96 percent. There are 2,395 active cases, compared to 2,650 on Wednesday.