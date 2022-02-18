 Friday, February 18, 2022 39.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 133 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,357 More Cases

Friday, February 18, 2022

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 133 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,151.

There are 2,357 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,902,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 106,467, which is an increase of 154 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 12,247 cases, up 14; 118 deaths, up 1

Chattooga County: 5,214 cases, up 3; 108 deaths

Dade County: 2,477 cases, up 3; 25 deaths

Walker County: 13,266 cases, up 10; 171 deaths

Whitfield County: 27,135 cases, up 40; 367 deaths, up 2


February 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Waiting For Pizza Won't Move Her Car; Wife Pepper-Sprays Her Husband

February 18, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

February 18, 2022

1 More COVID Death In Hamilton County And 80 New Cases


Police were called because there was a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at 205 Broad St. in front of Mellow Mushroom. The car had its flashers on. A man who works with the Parking Authority ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 80 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 120 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,778. There was ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Waiting For Pizza Won't Move Her Car; Wife Pepper-Sprays Her Husband

Police were called because there was a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at 205 Broad St. in front of Mellow Mushroom. The car had its flashers on. A man who works with the Parking Authority Downtown had called police. An officer arrived and spoke with the man who said the driver, a woman, was parked in a no parking zone and he had asked her to move. She refused to leave ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: MAYOR’S OFFICE a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, by adding Article IX, Chattanooga Department ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Children Deserve Decency In School

It is no secret that our Hamilton County school libraries and classrooms contain books that are far from decent. In the libraries you will find books that contain references to suicide, sexual abuse, violence, and the strange idea that one can choose to be whatever he or she wants to be. As parents raise questions about how the books became available to their children, the school ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Morning Line

The primary election in the 2022 Hamilton County race is still over two months away and the candidates have obviously not had a chance to utter anything significant. My goodness, qualifying just ended yesterday and not up until now have we had a solid field. But in the way of thoroughbred racing, we now have matchups and welcome to “The Morning Line.” This is to say we know little-to-nothing ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Fall At Alabama, 74-64; Horston Arm Injury Could Be Serious

No. 12/8 Tennessee ran into a hot-handed Alabama team on Thursday, falling 74-64 to a Crimson Tide squad that hit 10 threes and shot 45.5 percent on the night. Junior Tamari Key led UT (21-5, 10-3 SEC) with a season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Rae Burrell and junior Jordan Horston were also in double digits with 13 and 12, respectively. However, Horston left the ... (click for more)

Last-Second 3 Sinks Mocs In 73-70 Heartbreaker

The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to clinch at least a tie for the Southern Conference basketball title on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, but the visitors from UNC Greensboro had other plans. It was Kobe Langley’s 3 from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down and the game clock at three seconds that spelled the difference as the Spartans improved to 16-11 overall ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors