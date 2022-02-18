Georgia Has 133 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,357 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 133 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,151.

There are 2,357 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,902,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 106,467, which is an increase of 154 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 12,247 cases, up 14; 118 deaths, up 1



Chattooga County: 5,214 cases, up 3; 108 deaths



Dade County: 2,477 cases, up 3; 25 deaths



Walker County: 13,266 cases, up 10; 171 deaths

Whitfield County: 27,135 cases, up 40; 367 deaths, up 2