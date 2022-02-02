Friends Of Judge Alex Finance Committee Raises Over $70,000 To Retain Judge McVeagh

Following the most recent campaign financial disclosure deadline, Judge Alex McVeagh praised the work of the leadership and finance team tasked with helping elect him as judge of Division II of Hamilton County General Sessions Court. The campaign committee “Friends of Judge Alex” reported donations over $70,000.

“I am immensely humbled by the support of the citizens of Hamilton County and the State of Tennessee, and I want to thank every volunteer and campaign donor,” said Judge McVeagh. “I pledge to continue serving our great community fairly, efficiently, and justly for as long as the citizens of this county will have me.”

Judge McVeagh was appointed by Governor Bill Haslam in 2017 to serve in Division II of Hamilton County General Sessions Court while Judge David Bales recovered from cancer treatment. Over the last four and a half years, Judge McVeagh and his four colleagues presided over an average of 60,000 criminal and civil cases each year. Judge McVeagh also founded and still presides over Hamilton County’s first misdemeanor drug recovery court, and serves in leadership roles in the Chattanooga and American bar associations, as well as in the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission.

“I believe these fundraising numbers might be a record in terms of a judicial candidate with no official opposition at this point in the campaign,” said Friends of Judge Alex finance co-chair Mike St. Charles of Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel. “This level of support shows the desire of the residents of Hamilton County to keep Judge Alex in this position for many years to come, and I am so grateful to everyone who contributed their hard earned finances to support his election.”

Finance co-chair Marcy Eason of Miller & Martin added, “A few weeks ago, area attorneys rated Judge Alex McVeagh as one of the community’s top judges in terms of legal ability, moral character, diligence, and judicial temperament in the Chattanooga Bar Association judicial competency poll, based on an attorney’s personal knowledge or experience with sitting judges. Now we know that the over 180 donors from across this county and state echo those sentiments and support our judge.”

Judge McVeagh will be on the Aug. 4 General Election ballot for the non-partisan office of Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge, Division II. To date, the only other person who has filed any campaign or other financial disclosure forms for Division II is David E. Bales, who reported $13,583.07 cash on hand at the conclusion of the last reporting period.