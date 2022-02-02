 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 51.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Friends Of Judge Alex Finance Committee Raises Over $70,000 To Retain Judge McVeagh

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Following the most recent campaign financial disclosure deadline, Judge Alex McVeagh praised the work of the leadership and finance team tasked with helping elect him as judge of Division II of Hamilton County General Sessions Court. The campaign committee “Friends of Judge Alex” reported donations over $70,000.

“I am immensely humbled by the support of the citizens of Hamilton County and the State of Tennessee, and I want to thank every volunteer and campaign donor,” said Judge McVeagh. “I pledge to continue serving our great community fairly, efficiently, and justly for as long as the citizens of this county will have me.”

Judge McVeagh was appointed by Governor Bill Haslam in 2017 to serve in Division II of Hamilton County General Sessions Court while Judge David Bales recovered from cancer treatment.  Over the last four and a half years, Judge McVeagh and his four colleagues presided over an average of 60,000 criminal and civil cases each year.  Judge McVeagh also founded and still presides over Hamilton County’s first misdemeanor drug recovery court, and serves in leadership roles in the Chattanooga and American bar associations, as well as in the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission.

“I believe these fundraising numbers might be a record in terms of a judicial candidate with no official opposition at this point in the campaign,” said Friends of Judge Alex finance co-chair Mike St. Charles of Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel.  “This level of support shows the desire of the residents of Hamilton County to keep Judge Alex in this position for many years to come, and I am so grateful to everyone who contributed their hard earned finances to support his election.” 

Finance co-chair Marcy Eason of Miller & Martin added, “A few weeks ago, area attorneys rated Judge Alex McVeagh as one of the community’s top judges in terms of legal ability, moral character, diligence, and judicial temperament in the Chattanooga Bar Association judicial competency poll, based on an attorney’s personal knowledge or experience with sitting judges.  Now we know that the over 180 donors from across this county and state echo those sentiments and support our judge.”

Judge McVeagh will be on the Aug. 4 General Election ballot for the non-partisan office of Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge, Division II.  To date, the only other person who has filed any campaign or other financial disclosure forms for Division II is David E. Bales, who reported $13,583.07 cash on hand at the conclusion of the last reporting period.


February 2, 2022

Tennessee Averages 19 COVID Deaths And 13,760 Cases Per Day From Jan. 23-29

February 2, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills

February 2, 2022

Walker County Government Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Grant To Improve Rural Broadband Access


The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 1,866,676 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 13,760 ... (click for more)

Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: True Bills: 312820 1 AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 02/02/2022 312821 1 BROWN, GERALD MICHAEL VIOLATION ... (click for more)

The Walker County Government will receive more than $6.2 million to improve broadband access in unserved and underserved communities. Georgia’s Broadband Infrastructure Committee selected Walker ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Averages 19 COVID Deaths And 13,760 Cases Per Day From Jan. 23-29

The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 1,866,676 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 13,760 cases per day from Jan. 23-29. There have been 22,574 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 19 per day from Jan. 23-29. The state currently has 3,284 people hospitalized ... (click for more)

Grand Jury True Bills

Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: True Bills: 312820 1 AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 02/02/2022 312821 1 BROWN, GERALD MICHAEL VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 02/02/2022 312821 2 BROWN, GERALD MICHAEL DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 02/02/2022 312822 1 CALMO, MARIO MATIAS RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 02/02/2022 312822 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Got Hoodwinked

I think I just got hoodwinked in a most wonderful way and, to understand it, you’ve got to know it all started when I let my guard down last month and confided that I’ve never believed in New Year’s Resolutions. I’m a private sort, never complaining about the bad nor languishing in the good, so to share a deep-seated “want to” is a quite a step. And a ‘step’ is what I wanted. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Football Enjoys Success On National Signing Day

It started in December and continued today. The Chattanooga Mocs added to nearly every position group with 14 newcomers currently joining the 2022 roster during the 2021-22 signing period. Quarterback? Veteran and freshman added Playmakers on both sides of the ball? Strength up front on both sides of the ball? Young, promising leg in the kicking game? “You can’t ... (click for more)

Tennessee Keeps Home Record Perfect With Victory Over Texas A&M

Shooting 57 percent in the second half and boasting five players who scored in double figures, the No. 22 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M, 90-80, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (15-6, 6-4 SEC) was in rhythm all night shooting the basketball, making 29-of-57 (.509) from the floor and 11-of-26 (.423) from 3-point range. The second half ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors