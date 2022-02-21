Police Blotter: Man Sleeping In Car At Mechanic Shop Has Permission; Woman At Speedway Says Man Still Celebrating His Birthday Tried To Touch Her Rear

Police noticed a white male sitting inside a car in a vacant lot on Clio Avenue. The lot appeared to be storage for a mechanic shop next door, as there were numerous broken down cars there. The man told police he knew the man who owns the lot and vehicles and he has been given permission to sleep in this car if it is cold outside and he cannot get into a mission. The man did not have any outstanding warrants and was left to return to the vehicle.

* * *

A woman at Manchester Park Church of Christ, 835 Mauldeth Road, called police about a suspicious vehicle at the church parking lot. Police found a blue Mitsubishi Mirage (TN tag), which had the front and rear driver's side doors and the trunk left open. Police observed a pair of jumper cables left lying on the ground nearby. It was determined the vehicle belonged to a woman, who is currently living in the basement of the church. It was determined that her vehicle may have been left unlocked and someone rummaged through it. It is not known if anything has been stolen from the vehicle.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported finding a purse in the ditch near their residence on Austin Drive. The purse was turned into the CPD Property Division.

* * *

A U.S. Postal Service employee at 6050 Shallowford Road told police someone pried open the rear door of the drive-up collection box. The employee said he was able to secure the door, however, damage was made to the top of the door during the incident.

* * *

The owner of DosBros, 2396 Lifestyle Way, pointed a man out to police who was sitting

on a bench outside the building. She told police as she walked by him to enter her business He said "I'm going to (mess) you up" as he put his fists up by his head and began hitting himself in the head. She said she wanted him trespassed from her business, and he was trespassed from DosBros.

* * *

A man on Webb Road told police he noticed his passenger door had a mark from what appears to be made from a car door striking it. He said he is unaware of when it occurred and no suspect information is available.

* * *

Police were approached by a woman on E. 11th Street who said she needed to go to the Rescue Mission on Holtzcaw. Police contacted the rescue mission and were able to secure a bed for the woman. Police transported her to 1512 S. Holtzclaw Ave. and had her taken care of with no issues.

* * *

A man told police someone stole his wallet while he was at the YMCA, 301 W 6th St., between 6-7 p.m. He said his debt card was used three times at the Kanku's gas station, 702 Central Ave.

* * *

While on patrol on Williams Street, police noticed a blue Acura Sedan with displayed tag that did not come back to the vehicle. Police spoke with the occupant of the vehicle and identified her. She said the tag did not go to the vehicle because she just purchased it and has not got it registered. Police ran the VIN to ensure it was not stolen and informed her that she would need to remove the tag before she drove again.

* * *

Police observed a homeless person asleep in the breezeway at Northtowne Center, 5450 Highway 153. Police spoke to the man and informed him that the business did not want homeless people loitering on their property. Officers identified the man. He was negative for warrants and wants and moved away from the area without issue.

* * *

A woman on Crestfield Drive told police she came outside to start her car and allow it to warm up. She said when she came back outside, her vehicle was gone. It is a 2014 gray Hyundai Elantra with tinted windows and faded paint on the passenger rear side. The vehicle is registered out of Hamilton County, but has Davidson County tags displayed. She said due to her vehicle being on and running, the keys were inside of the vehicle when it was stolen. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC and had Dispatch BOLO the vehicle information.

* * *

A vehicle was called in as abandoned at 1100 Mountain Creek Road. Police confirmed the vehicle stolen from Wellstone Drive. It was towed by Cain's Wrecker. Dispatch attempted to contact the owner by phone. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

The front desk clerk at Spears, Moore, Rebman and Williams, 601 Market St., found a phone in the 500 block of Market Street. The phone is a Samsung and looks like it may have been run over. Police turned the phone into Property.

* * *

A woman told police she is staying at a residence on Rosebrook Drive and her car was entered sometime overnight while it was parked and her wallet was stolen from inside. She last saw it at about 5 p.m. the day before. She said she left the car unlocked. She said she discovered the incident around 9:30 a.m. after observing the glovebox was open with things scattered around inside, but there was no damage.

* * *

A man told police that someone stole the catalytic converted off his vehicle while it was broken down at 300 Interstate 75 NB. The man said the tag was also taken but the tag number was unavailable and he said he would call back when he had the tag number. He said the vehicle was left there broken down for a day.

* * *



A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police, through an interpreter, that he realized his wallet was gone the day before while at a friend’s home. He said he last remembers having it at home earlier that day and he's not sure what happened to it after that.

* * *

A woman told police that while shopping at the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy., a black male attempted to touch her butt. She said that the man then apologized and said that he was intoxicated due to yesterday being his birthday. She said the man then left in a beige Buick. She wanted to report that the man was possibly driving while intoxicated. After reviewing video footage from the store, it was found that the man reached for the woman, but did not make contact.