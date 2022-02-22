Hamilton County Schools Hosts Virtual Community Budget Meetings Feb. 23-March 1 For 2022-2023 School Year

Hamilton County Schools hosts an annual series of Virtual Community Budget Meetings throughout the month of February. These meetings are an opportunity for Hamilton County families, staff and community members to share feedback as the district begins crafting its proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year.
Register for one of the following meetings:
- Wednesday at 6 p.m. here;
here
- Friday at noon here;
- Monday at 6 p.m.
; or
- Tuesday at 6 p.m. here
.
"Your input is vital to the success of Hamilton County Schools," officials said.