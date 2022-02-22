Fellow Workers Honor Captain Ellen Geeslin, The 1st Female Paramedic In Tennessee

Captain Ellen Geeslin was devoted to serving others and touched countless lives, according to Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Syler. Chief Syler said the 69-year-old dedicated her life to Emergency Medical Services not only in Red Bank but all over Hamilton County. Chief Syler said no one will be able to fill Ellen’s shoes.

Firefighters parked their emergency units outside the Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel, during the funeral of Ms. Geeslin on Tuesday.

Members of the Red Bank Fire Department maintained watch during the two-hour visitation. Dozens of EMS workers stopped by to say their goodbyes.

The department’s honor guard led the procession the short distance from the chapel to her grave just a few yards from the “Three Crosses section”.

Nearly 100 friends attended the short committal service directed by Brent Whitaker, Senior Rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chattanooga. Rector Whitaker made short remarks, read a few scripture verses and led in the Lord’s Prayer.

Then came the “Final Call”. Chief Syler said this is a tradition police and firefighters have done for many years.

The Hamilton County EMS dispatcher called several times to Red Bank Car 10. There was no response. The dispatcher's final words, “We thank you for your service, you have saved countless lives, Cpt. Geeslin has completed her tour.”

Following the End of Watch Call, the only thing that could be heard was the wind. A few minutes later a Life Force Helicopter began circling above.

Cpt. Geeslin was the first female paramedic in the state of Tennessee.

Rector Whitaker said Cpt. Geeslin was “a true servant of the Lord.”