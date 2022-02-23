Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 70 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 70 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 42 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,024.There were no more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, leaving the total at 1,064.The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 129 in Hamilton County, up from 125 on Tuesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 32 Hamilton County inpatients and 28 patients are in ICU, down from 29 on Tuesday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 94,569, which is 97 percent.There are 1,391 active cases, compared to 1,491 on Tuesday.