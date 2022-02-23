 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 70 New Cases

Wednesday, February 23, 2022
The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 70 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 42 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,024. 

There were no more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, leaving the total at 1,064.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 129 in Hamilton County, up from 125 on Tuesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 32 Hamilton County inpatients and 28 patients are in ICU, down from 29 on Tuesday. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 94,569, which is 97 percent.
There are 1,391 active cases, compared to 1,491 on Tuesday.

February 23, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Falls Into River; Someone Damages Beam On Parking Structure At Comfort Inn

February 23, 2022

Georgia Reports 91 More COVID Deaths And 1,447 New Cases

February 23, 2022

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 70 New Cases


An officer assisted a man and a woman on Riverside Drive. The woman was wet and in visible physical distress. She said she was sitting on the edge of the pier near the water and, when she attempted ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 91 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,441. There are 1,447 new cases reported on Wednesday, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 70 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 42 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,024. There were ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Falls Into River; Someone Damages Beam On Parking Structure At Comfort Inn

An officer assisted a man and a woman on Riverside Drive. The woman was wet and in visible physical distress. She said she was sitting on the edge of the pier near the water and, when she attempted to stand up, she slipped and fell into the river. The man said she was in the water approximately 10 minutes before he could get her out. EMS checked the woman on scene, however she denied ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 91 More COVID Deaths And 1,447 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 91 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,441. There are 1,447 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,907,207 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 107,107, which is an increase of 152 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Sounding The Alarm On Need For Teachers

Professional Educators of Tennessee has been sounding the alarm for years on the need for more educators. We have a dire need to recruit and retain teachers in Tennessee. Teachers are leaving education, and there is a shortage looming. It takes a special type of person to choose to become a teacher. The 2021 Educator Preparation Report Card shows a continuing decline in the number ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: GPS Souls Speak Out

When I learned there are a significant number of parents who are concerned with the political direction that Girls Preparatory School appears to be moving, I discovered a growing number of parents who are ready for some answers. On Tuesday of this week I wrote a story, “How ‘Woke’ is GPS?’ and yesterday my computer’s in-box darn near filled up. My comments and observations were ... (click for more)

Sports

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Named Naismith Player Of The Week

After two double-doubles, a combined 62 points, 10 3s and a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line – not to mention leading Kentucky to three wins – University of Kentucky senior Rhyne Howard has been named the national player of the week by the Naismith Trophy. Howard was brilliant in all three Kentucky games last week, starting with 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors