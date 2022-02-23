Lawsuit Filed Against Tennessee Republicans Charging Gerrymandering Of State House And Senate Districts

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Tennessee Republicans "for drawing gerrymandered districts in the Tennessee State Legislature."

The lawsuit has been filed by private citizens, and the Tennessee Democratic Party will be covering all fees associated with this lawsuit and litigation, officials said.

Hendrell Remus, TNDP chair, said, “Tennesseans should pick their own representatives and not the other way around. From the very beginning, we doubted that the Tennessee redistricting process would be open and fair. Unfortunately, Republicans also violated the law while gerrymandering our state. We’re proud to be supporting these individuals in their efforts to ensure equal representation for every Tennessean.”

David Garrison, Scott Tift, and John Spragens are counsel for the plaintiffs.