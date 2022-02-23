 Thursday, February 24, 2022 50.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Lawsuit Filed Against Tennessee Republicans Charging Gerrymandering Of State House And Senate Districts

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Tennessee Republicans "for drawing gerrymandered districts in the Tennessee State Legislature."

The lawsuit has been filed by private citizens, and the Tennessee Democratic Party will be covering all fees associated with this lawsuit and litigation, officials said.

Hendrell Remus, TNDP chair, said, “Tennesseans should pick their own representatives and not the other way around.

From the very beginning, we doubted that the Tennessee redistricting process would be open and fair. Unfortunately, Republicans also violated the law while gerrymandering our state. We’re proud to be supporting these individuals in their efforts to ensure equal representation for every Tennessean.”

David Garrison, Scott Tift, and John Spragens are counsel for the plaintiffs.


February 24, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

February 23, 2022

Lawsuit Filed Against Tennessee Republicans Charging Gerrymandering Of State House And Senate Districts

February 23, 2022

Jury To Begin Deliberations On Thursday Morning In Rape Case


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, SHANNON BROOKE 50 WILLIAMS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE ... (click for more)

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Tennessee Republicans "for drawing gerrymandered districts in the Tennessee State Legislature." The lawsuit has been filed by private citizens, and the ... (click for more)

The jury will begin deliberations on Thursday morning to decide Romalace Williams’ fate. He is charged with raping a student at Brainerd High in December of 2018. At the time, the alleged victim ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, SHANNON BROOKE 50 WILLIAMS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BAKER, JOHN MARKUM 202 PINEHURST AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

Lawsuit Filed Against Tennessee Republicans Charging Gerrymandering Of State House And Senate Districts

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Tennessee Republicans "for drawing gerrymandered districts in the Tennessee State Legislature." The lawsuit has been filed by private citizens, and the Tennessee Democratic Party will be covering all fees associated with this lawsuit and litigation, officials said. Hendrell Remus, TNDP c hair, said, “Tennesseans should pick their own representatives ... (click for more)

Opinion

Sounding The Alarm On Need For Teachers

Professional Educators of Tennessee has been sounding the alarm for years on the need for more educators. We have a dire need to recruit and retain teachers in Tennessee. Teachers are leaving education, and there is a shortage looming. It takes a special type of person to choose to become a teacher. The 2021 Educator Preparation Report Card shows a continuing decline in the number ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: GPS, Volume II

Many years ago I had a small sign tacked above the carriage of my Royal manual typewriter that read: “Great stories begin with powerful elements of human emotion,” and, lordy, is that ever the truth. Last weekend I got word a considerable number of parents at the Girls Preparatory School were deeply concerned over what they felt was the liberal direction the all-girls school ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: We'll All Miss Mickey Dearstone

While the pandemic had distanced me from the University of Tennessee sporting events I write about in this space, it has brought me closer to Mickey Dearstone. Take your blessings where you find them – and when. This one came just in time. Dearstone has been the radio voice of the Tennessee women’s basketball team for the past 23 seasons. He announced his retirement this ... (click for more)

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors