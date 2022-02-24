 Thursday, February 24, 2022 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Getting "Proper Visitor Center" At Aquarium Plaza

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Barry White, president of the Chattanooga Tourism Company, said a "proper visitor center" should be in place by September.

He said the local tourism group hopes to get started on the project in about two months.

It will be in a small building on the Aquarium Plaza that has not been used in over 12 years.

Mr. White said all of the building will be used, and there will be an expansion onto a nearby grassy area.

There was formerly a visitor center in the nearby space now used by the Medal of Honor Museum.

The visitor center was pushed out when the Chattanooga History Center planned a museum there. That project never got the doors open, though millions of dollars were pledged to it.

Mr. White said the new visitor center "will be something our citizens can be proud of and which will provide great information to our visitors."

He said Chattanooga is currently second in the state in attracting tourists - after Sevier County.

Mr. White said, "We need to continue to step up our game. The competition is fierce."


A woman on O’Neal Street told police she wanted her Apple watch back from another woman. The first woman said she gave the watch to the other woman to hold because someone stole the other woman’s ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business alarm on Spring Place Rd SE around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies found an open window and immediately cleared ... (click for more)

The Tennessee State House of Representatives has voted to approve Senate Bill 29, which would allow first responders to live where they choose. The measure, sponsored by State Senator Brian ... (click for more)



A woman on O’Neal Street told police she wanted her Apple watch back from another woman. The first woman said she gave the watch to the other woman to hold because someone stole the other woman’s Apple watch. The second woman said she attempted to send the woman $100 for the watch but she refused to take it. * * * While on patrol on East 27th Street Court, an officer saw a ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business alarm on Spring Place Rd SE around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies found an open window and immediately cleared the building. At the time, the building was unoccupied and there was no visual evidence of theft. Deputies attempted to reach a responsible party and re-secured the building. BCSO ... (click for more)

Russia's Invasion Of The Ukraine Is Not Good

2:55 a.m., Feb. 24, 2022: Russia's invasion of Ukraine Having taught political science at UTC, confidently, this is not good. In addition to lives and infrastructure, it will also cause economic dilemmas in the USA and around the world. We can begin to see it immediately, and by the time we all wake up this morning. Especially at the gas pump. Chances are, it will draw ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: GPS, Volume II

Many years ago I had a small sign tacked above the carriage of my Royal manual typewriter that read: “Great stories begin with powerful elements of human emotion,” and, lordy, is that ever the truth. Last weekend I got word a considerable number of parents at the Girls Preparatory School were deeply concerned over what they felt was the liberal direction the all-girls school ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: We'll All Miss Mickey Dearstone

While the pandemic had distanced me from the University of Tennessee sporting events I write about in this space, it has brought me closer to Mickey Dearstone. Take your blessings where you find them – and when. This one came just in time. Dearstone has been the radio voice of the Tennessee women’s basketball team for the past 23 seasons. He announced his retirement this ... (click for more)

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)


