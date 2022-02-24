Business Burglary Suspect Identified And Arrested In Bradley County

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business alarm on Spring Place Rd SE around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.



Upon arrival, deputies found an open window and immediately cleared the building. At the time, the building was unoccupied and there was no visual evidence of theft. Deputies attempted to reach a responsible party and re-secured the building.



BCSO detectives returned to the business to further process the scene and collect evidence. The suspect was quickly identified and units were able to take him into custody shortly after.



Stephen Boyd Huttenhoff was arrested and charged with burglary, theft under $1,000, and vandalism.

Mr. Huttenhoff is being held at the Bradley County Jail on bond.

