County Planning $23 Million In Wastewater Projects At Soddy Daisy, Ooltewah

Thursday, February 24, 2022

The county is planning some $23 million in wastewater projects at Soddy Daisy and Ooltewah. The county will be supplying $13 million with the remainder from grants.

Mike Patrick, who heads the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, said the work is long overdue and is aimed at cutting sewer overflows that winds up in streams and the Tennessee River.

There will be a large new sewage holding tank at Ooltewah, and a tank and rehab work at Soddy Daisy, which is now affected by a building moratorium due to sewage issues.

Mr. Patrick said the Soddy Daisy project should be bid in April or May and under construction in late summer or fall. The construction time is about 18 months.

He said a wastewater rehab project is also planned for Red Bank, which is also affected by a building moratorium. That will be covered by county bond funds.

Mr. Patrick said rates to WWTA customers have been rising, but he said they would more than double without such projects.

Questioned by Commissioner Warren Mackey, he said a sewage plant out in the county remains as a need. 

County Mayor Jim Coppinger had tried to build a $45 million sewage facility out in the county, but it was voted down.

He said that action still needs to be taken, saying plants now are much more efficient and odorless than when the city's Moccasin Bend plant was built in 1958. He said one sewage plant in Gatlinburg is next to a high school "and nobody knows it's there."

 

 


Opinion

Russia's Invasion Of The Ukraine Is Not Good

2:55 a.m., Feb. 24, 2022: Russia's invasion of Ukraine Having taught political science at UTC, confidently, this is not good. In addition to lives and infrastructure, it will also cause economic dilemmas in the USA and around the world. We can begin to see it immediately, and by the time we all wake up this morning. Especially at the gas pump. Chances are, it will draw ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: GPS, Volume II

Many years ago I had a small sign tacked above the carriage of my Royal manual typewriter that read: “Great stories begin with powerful elements of human emotion,” and, lordy, is that ever the truth. Last weekend I got word a considerable number of parents at the Girls Preparatory School were deeply concerned over what they felt was the liberal direction the all-girls school ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: We'll All Miss Mickey Dearstone

While the pandemic had distanced me from the University of Tennessee sporting events I write about in this space, it has brought me closer to Mickey Dearstone. Take your blessings where you find them – and when. This one came just in time. Dearstone has been the radio voice of the Tennessee women’s basketball team for the past 23 seasons. He announced his retirement this ... (click for more)

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)


